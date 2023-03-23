Phuket Muslims observe Ramadan

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket, and Thailand, are now observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan following a proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation.

religionculture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 09:08AM

In a notice issued late yesterday, Sheikul Islam Aziz announced, “As announced to Thai Mulsims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to mark the first day of Ramadan AH 1444. It has been confirmed that the new crescent moon has been sighted.

“So, I declared Thursday, March 23, 2023 as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan AH 1444.”

There are 54 mosques across Phuket, not including other venues for prayer, to serve resident and visiting Muslims across the island. An estimated 20% of Phuket’s native population are Muslims.

In support of Muslims observing the traditional fasting, many government offices across Phuket have made small donations of food and water to be served at Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) staff and management at Phuket International Airport made such donations to the many mosques in their immediate area yesterday (Mar 22).