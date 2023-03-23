333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Muslims observe Ramadan

Phuket Muslims observe Ramadan

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket, and Thailand, are now observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan following a proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation.

religionculture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 09:08AM

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

In a notice issued late yesterday, Sheikul Islam Aziz announced, “As announced to Thai Mulsims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to mark the first day of Ramadan AH 1444. It has been confirmed that the new crescent moon has been sighted.

“So, I declared Thursday, March 23, 2023 as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan AH 1444.”

There are 54 mosques across Phuket, not including other venues for prayer, to serve resident and visiting Muslims across the island. An estimated 20% of Phuket’s native population are Muslims.

In support of Muslims observing the traditional fasting, many government offices across Phuket have made small donations of food and water to be served at Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) staff and management at Phuket International Airport made such donations to the many mosques in their immediate area yesterday (Mar 22).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outage to affect Cape Panwa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tour bus crash on Patong Hill, Gunman dead after 15-hour standoff || March 23
Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai
Mai Khao beach cleanup blitz nets over 100kg of garbage
Phuket condo supply falls short
Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket
Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill
Uganda faces calls to reject ‘appalling’ anti-LGBTQ bill
Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff
Data Analysis for Forex Trading, Indices, Stocks, and Metals with Reliable Brokers.
Dropout rate concerns Unicef
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration officers suspended over crypto extortion, General Election on May 14 || March 22
Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle
Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

 

Phuket community
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

Really, Thais don't wear helmets? Shurely Shome Mishtake. Thanks for telling us for the 24323423...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

@Pascale. Don't be too hard on Kurt, hes very old and a bit eeerrrr........misguided. There but...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

All these buses have been sat still with little if any servicing over the past three years- stand by...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

cant they even check theri breaks? after 3 years of stop those busses should be fully re checked bef...(Read More)

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

TAT should make bush routes maps and supply hotels with it, including advices ( carry drinking water...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Timothy A Malaysian curry ? Oh dear, you really have no idea what you are talking about. Go back ...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

No witness? Than we, RTP, start 'believing'. Only 1 helmet found. Thai law is explicite. ALL...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Pacific Prime Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket

 