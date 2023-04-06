Governor breaks fast with island Muslims

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew earlier this week sat down to break fast with local Muslim leaders as a show of respect and support for the island’s Muslims during Ramadan.

religionculture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 April 2023, 09:42AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Joining Governor Narong at At Nuron Islamiyah Mosque, also called Baan Laem Panwa Mosque (cape Panwa Mosque) in Wichit was his wife, Ms Boonwandee, who is the President of the Provincial Red Cross Society, along with Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and senior island officials.

Leading the Muslim delegation was Imam Abdullah Ammit, joined by community leaders and mosque representatives.

Governor Narong led the handing over of a donation of dates, fruit juices and other traditional consumables popular among Muslims in Phuket when breaking fast during Ramadan.

After the sun had set, at 6:37pm, the group sat down to break fast together.

Imam Ammit noted that Ramadan began on Mar 23, and that Muslims still had more than two more weeks of observing the holy Islamic month.

Imam Ammit expressed his gratitude for the Governor taking the time to sit down and break fast with Phuket Muslims, and for “taking care of the suffering and happiness of the people’s brothers and sisters without discriminating against any religion”, said an official report of the visit.

Imam Ammit gave special thanks for the donation of public land for public use to all three mosques in the Wichit area, the report said.

The Phuket Provincial Culture Office is conducting a series of visits to help promote peace and harmony among Phuket’s communities, namely by visiting 60 locations, including many mosques, in Phuket from April 4-10, the report explained.

“There are people of many races and religions, including Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, Brahmin-Hinduists and Sikhs, all living together in peace in Phuket. Each religion has a different way of life, culture and tradition, but can blend together perfectly,” the report noted.