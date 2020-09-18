BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather

PHUKET: Phuket rescue workers are uging motorists to slow down and drive carefully during the current heavy downpours and strong winds across Phuket today (Sept 18).

accidentsSafetyweather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 18 September 2020, 11:47AM

Photo: Courtesy of Wanlop Boonchan

Photo: Courtesy of Wanlop Boonchan

The warning came after a car overturned on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning.

The accident happened in front of the local market near Baan Makprok School in Mai Khao at about 10am, Kusoldharm rescue worker Wanlop Boonchan told The Phuket News.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries to her feet, Mr Wanlop explained.

“She declined to be taken to hospital,” he said.

The woman explained to Mr Wanlop that a pickup truck had pulled out from the market. She braked heavily but was unable to avoid hitting the pickup. The collision spun her car around and caused it to overturn.

"Luckily no people were seriously injured in this accident. Please drive slowly while it is raining this," Mr Wanlop said.

The accident this morning occurred just four kilometres north of where the horrific accident occured on Thepkrasattri Rd on Wednesday night, when a 9-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured by a pickup truck that had slid off a wet road and ploughed through people dining at a roadside restaurant.

Emergency services across Phuket have been put on alert for flash flooding during the heavy weather, which is forecast to continue through Sunday (Sept 20).

Fascinated | 18 September 2020 - 12:17:42 

Good luck with that one. Roads empty- drive faster is the mantra.

CaptainJack69 | 18 September 2020 - 12:05:05 

This is why these shouldn't be called "accidents". Whoever was driving the pick-up that pulled out from the market was clearly at fault and caused this inevitable collision. Not an 'accident' but a 'collision', and one that could easily have been avoided.

 

