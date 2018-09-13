THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

PHUKET: Cages have been put in place at Rang Hill and Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town to catch more monkeys for sterilisation as ‘Round 2’ of the wild monkey mass-sterilisation campaign begins.

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 13 September 2018, 01:21PM

A total of 250 monkeys will be rounded up from Rang Hill and Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town and sterilised. Photo: PR Dept

The large cages, which allow monkeys plenty of space to roam around inside, were put in place yesterday (Sept 12), Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, explained today.

A total of 250 monkeys will be captured and taken to be sterilised at the Phuket Mueang District meeting hall on Narisorn rd, starting tomorrow (Sept 14), he said.

Afterwards, the monkeys will be released back into the wild where they were captured, he added.

Mr Pongchart noted that his team met with local residents in the Soi Tah Jeen area in Rassada on the east side of Phuket Town, last week, where monkeys were rounded up, sterilised and released back into the wild in ‘Round 1’ of the campaign.

The feedback was positive, Mr Pongchart said, adding that the residents there were becoming more aware of not dumping waste where wild monkeys could get to it, which prevented the wild monkeys from becoming increasingly dependent on residents for providing a food source.

“All of the people understood this well and were responding to it,” he said.

Under the monkey mass-sterilisation campaign’s initial foray, Hundreds of monkeys were removed from areas where residents complained that they had become a nuisance and were presenting a health threat, with entire troupes moved to Koh Thanan (see story here) and Koh Payu (see story here) , both small islands off Pa Khlok.

However, many of the monkeys were released back into areas where they were already living as residents had approved for the wild troupes to stay (see story here).

 

 

Kurt | 15 September 2018 - 08:16:24 

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official?
Same as the official figure of about 350,000 human inhabitants on Phuket?
Some Phuket Gvernment actions are needed, to bring figures more in responsible balance.
Sorry for the use of word 'responsible'.  :-)

Aj Raymond RITCHIE | 14 September 2018 - 17:16:00 

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings they use on male lambs would go a long way in improving Phuket.

Kurt | 14 September 2018 - 06:35:40 

Are the monkeys, sterilised in 1st round, and released again in areas where they were living, told not to line up for the 2nd sterilisation round?  Perhaps for them a 'no entry' sign at the large cages?  :-)
..Wondering how the mass deported monkeys are doing at their new living location...

