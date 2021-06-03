Phuket marks Queen’s Birthday

PHUKET: All government offices except those carrying out essential services, such as the ongoing mass-vaccination rollout, are closed today as the nation marks the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Queen Suthida, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today (June 3).

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 June 2021, 08:55AM

Image: PRD / The Phuket News

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born Suthida Tidjai, became Queen through her marriage to his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on May 1, 2019.

The Cabinet on May 14 that year declared June 3 a national holiday as it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen.

Hence, all government offices will be closed today, except those conducting essential services, especially in light of the campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the island.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on such auspicious days as a sign of respect.