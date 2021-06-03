The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks Queen’s Birthday

Phuket marks Queen’s Birthday

PHUKET: All government offices except those carrying out essential services, such as the ongoing mass-vaccination rollout, are closed today as the nation marks the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Queen Suthida, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today (June 3).

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 June 2021, 08:55AM

Image: PRD / The Phuket News

Image: PRD / The Phuket News

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born Suthida Tidjai, became Queen through her marriage to his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on May 1, 2019.

The Cabinet on May 14 that year declared June 3 a national holiday as it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen.

Hence, all government offices will be closed today, except those conducting essential services, especially in light of the campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the island.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on such auspicious days as a sign of respect.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout
Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime
Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation
AstraZeneca beginning local vaccine deliveries
A Look at Thailand’s Trade Agreement with Mongolia
Emirates, Etihad confirm Phuket flights from July 1
Phuket suffers third COVID death in latest outbreak
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise || June 2
Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise
Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86
Urgent aid needed for starving captive elephants
Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

@ Charles. Congratulation! Are you a working foreigner ( expat) or a retiree?...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

DeK, as long Pkuket foreign Residents are not vaccinated it is not wise friends/family come for holi...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Just to be absolutely clear - The Phuket must win website has added an extra link - VACCINATION FO...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

So i got an SMS this morning to provide my passport # & nationality, entered that & received...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Thanks TPN for trying to inform us through this mess but it's impossible to keep up as it change...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

And still no specific mention of the thousands on retirement visas who by definition are at higher r...(Read More)

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators

Pyongyang Central. Winston Smith had it right....(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Kurt,just as a reminder.It was you who recommended foreign tourists not to come here out of solidari...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Is that a one off package, or once a week, once a month, i.e a totally meaningless news article with...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 