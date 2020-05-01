THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks Labour Day

Phuket marks Labour Day

PHUKET: Government offices are open for the annual Labour Day holiday today (May 1), as Phuket enjoys its first since Apr 13 without a ban on non-essential travel between subdistricts.

Friday 1 May 2020, 10:02AM

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) infographic detailing which businesses may reopen on Sunday (May 3). Image: CCSA

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) infographic detailing which businesses may reopen on Sunday (May 3). Image: CCSA

However, for now all the other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place, including a ban on visiting beaches.

The ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place until May 31, though the island is preparing for the first level of restrictions to lifted on Sunday (May 3), with restaurants, retail stores that are not in shopping malls and barbers and hairdressers and other “essential, low-risk” businesses are allowed to repoen – as long as they follow health guidelines set out.

Government offices will be closed for Coronation Day on Monday (May 4), Visakha Bucha Day next Wednesday (May 6) and Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Phuet Mongkol) on May 11 as those public holidays also will be observed as usual, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Ms Narumon said the Cabinet decided the four holidays should be observed as usual, but people should continue to stay home to help curb COVID-19 infections.

Banks are closed today, as they will for the other three public holidays in May. In total, banks observe 18 public holidays each year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Shwe | 01 May 2020 - 11:08:43 

bet all the people with no jobs and no money are looking forward to having a holiday

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand confirms six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Local administrations ordered to provide ‘milk aid’ to families with infants
Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner
Booze ban extended to May 31
State schools confirmed to open July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30
Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow
Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son
Phuket Law: Virtual meetings are now official
Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3
Hopes rise in virus battle as US scientists hail drug trial
No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to end, five areas to remain under control
Three new COVID cases in Phuket, all from one house in Bang Tao
All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

 

Phuket community
Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Beaches remain closed until further notice - perhaps they want infections to drop to zero :-) we can...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Sensible step to prevent even greater levels of poverty on the Island - many of these people will be...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

So, who likes to go by minivan to Bangkok, has during the journey to change 2 times minivan. Every m...(Read More)

Phuket marks Labour Day

bet all the people with no jobs and no money are looking forward to having a holiday...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

"We allow (?) people to go home as some (?) are unemployed" + high cost of living bla bla....(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Have the governments of other provinces set up 'self-quarantine' accommodations to welcome t...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30

Yes...and you need to wear a face mask while eating...its a big big Muppet show. ...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Freedom 3000, very explainable with 2 words: Thai Logic. But it seems that Phuket Government is push...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

what about beaches??????...(Read More)

Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son

and no booze involved...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 