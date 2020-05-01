Phuket marks Labour Day

PHUKET: Government offices are open for the annual Labour Day holiday today (May 1), as Phuket enjoys its first since Apr 13 without a ban on non-essential travel between subdistricts.

Friday 1 May 2020, 10:02AM

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) infographic detailing which businesses may reopen on Sunday (May 3). Image: CCSA

However, for now all the other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place, including a ban on visiting beaches.

The ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place until May 31, though the island is preparing for the first level of restrictions to lifted on Sunday (May 3), with restaurants, retail stores that are not in shopping malls and barbers and hairdressers and other “essential, low-risk” businesses are allowed to repoen – as long as they follow health guidelines set out.

Government offices will be closed for Coronation Day on Monday (May 4), Visakha Bucha Day next Wednesday (May 6) and Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Phuet Mongkol) on May 11 as those public holidays also will be observed as usual, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday.

Ms Narumon said the Cabinet decided the four holidays should be observed as usual, but people should continue to stay home to help curb COVID-19 infections.

Banks are closed today, as they will for the other three public holidays in May. In total, banks observe 18 public holidays each year.