Cabinet keeps May holidays

BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (Apr 28) rejected a proposal by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to cancel all four public holidays in May due to coronavirus concerns.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economics

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 09:46AM

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat. Photo: PR Dept

Labour Day on May 1, Coronation Day on May 4, Visakha Bucha Day on May 6 and Phuet Mongkol on May 11 will be observed as usual, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

Ms Narumon said the Cabinet decided the four holidays should be observed as usual, but people should continue to stay home to help curb COVID-19 infections.