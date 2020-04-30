Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

PHUKET: Restaurants, barbers and hairdressers and other essential community businesses across the country will be allowed to open from Sunday (May 3) under a national relaxation of the stringent orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 April 2020, 03:59PM

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, delivered the news earlier today (Apr 30). Screenshot: NNT

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, delivered the news earlier today (Apr 30). Screenshot: NNT

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, delivered the news today during his announcements to the press at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

Mr Natapanu explained that the resumption of business throughout the country will be rolled out in stages, with businesses classified into four groups: White (essential low-risk services), Green, Yellow, and Red (high-risk non-essential services).

The White group is considered essential for people’s livelihoods and the economy. As for the Red group, he said, “They are not ready to be opened yet.”

Businesses classified in the White group may re-open on May 3, Mr Natapanu said, but they must follow “general principles” laid down by health authorities, as follows:

  1. Must always clean and sanitise all surfaces in venues of public activities prior to use
  2. Participants and customers are required to wear masks. “Participants meaning people taking part in activities, like people taking part in sport activities, and customers meaning like customers of restaurants,” Mr Natapanu said.
  3. All staff at the workplace must wash their hands often with antibacterial soap and alcohol
  4. At least one metre social distance must be maintained between persons
  5. The maximum number of persons in each venue at the same time must be regulated to avoid congestion and the time for each activity kept to a minimum to avoid exposure
  6. Tracking apps and technology may be used where appropriate

The White Group, allowed to resume operations from May 3, comprises six business/venue types, as follows:

  • Markets - including fresh markets, floating markets, flea markets, community markets and street vendors and stalls
  • Restaurants - including cafes, “dessert joints”, convenience stores, mobile phone stores, IT stores and local "mom-and-pop” and other local stores. “These ones must be located outside shopping malls,” Mr Natapanuy noted.
  • Retail stores - including supermarkets and convenience stores
  • Recreation areas - including public parks where low-intensive exercise takes place and places where “non-team, non-competitive sports” take place. “Tennis, for example is allowed as long as it is non-team and non-competitive, and the same with golf and golf practice ranges 
  • Salons, barber shops - may provide only basic services “wash, cut, dry and style”
  • Pet grooming centres and pet nurseries

The measures will be evaluated every 14 days and may be adjusted where necessary, Mr Natapanu explained.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The goal is to relax the measures “25% at a time” until the situation has returned to normal, he said.

The general principles apply to all businesses from when they open regardless of which category they are, Mr Natapanu confirmed.

“Provincial measures can be more stringent but not more relaxed than the general principles set out,” Mr Natapanu added.

Mr Natapanu pointed out that the administration still strongly encourages working from home “to continue with at least 50% or work done from home”.

Asked specifically to confirm whether the above will apply in Phuket, Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum told The Phuket News, “At this stage we must follow the central government.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hopes rise in virus battle as US scientists hail drug trial
No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to end, five areas to remain under control
Three new COVID cases in Phuket, all from one house in Bang Tao
All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice
14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive
Still no long-haul bus services, but more commuter trains running
Tests on at-risk groups to double in next month
Phuket COVID-19 fallout to cost more than B127bn: PSU expert
Governor extends closure of Phuket airport to May 15
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown to end, except for these areas! Alcohol sale ’grace period’? || April 29
One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel

 

Phuket community
No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases

Valid reason to keep the draconian restrictions in place - what number are they looking for I wonder...(Read More)

Governor extends closure of Phuket airport to May 15

What a misery/overkill on Phuket for restaurants, retail stores, hair salons, large shopping complex...(Read More)

14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive

14,000 ( or up to 30,000 ?) people already, wow! Sure, many of these Thai are not registered on Phu...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

That's 8 weeks out of the 10 we'll need to eradicate community spread. I bet it stops at 8...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

I feel very, very sorry for the Thai people. They are already suffering so much. This extended shu...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

I can live with that, as long they open the tambons so I can get to Macro I don't really care....(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

Welcome to Thailand...(Read More)

14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive

Well 30,000 would be 10% of Phukets' official population (and probably 5% of the real figure) an...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

Assuming this will include the sale of alcohol still being banned. Fortunately, I don't Need a b...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 fallout to cost more than B127bn: PSU expert

Totally agree. there is no reason to visit Thailand, even Dubai and Abu Dhabi are cheaper and provid...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 