Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led the official ceremonies to commemorate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun today (July 28).

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 12:04PM

The ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall began at 7am with merit-making by offering alms to 79 monks.

At 7:45am, Governor Narong presided over the oath of allegiance ceremony. The participants of the ceremony pledged their oaths of allegiance in unison, then sang the royal anthem and hymns to the King.

The official events will continue at Phuket Provincial Hall at 5pm today when a performance of traditional Thai dance will be held in honor of His Majesty The King at the Auditorium building.

The Bureau of the Royal Household invites people to send birthday messages online through https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/

People attending the formal events are asked to dress appropriately.

With His Majesty The King’s birthday observed today, the Cabinet last year approved tomorrow (July 29) to be an extra public holiday in order to create a four-day weekend in the hope of encouraging more domestic tourism.