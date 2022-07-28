Tengoku
Phuket marks HM The King's birthday

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led the official ceremonies to commemorate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun today (July 28).

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 12:04PM

The ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall began at 7am with merit-making by offering alms to 79 monks.

At 7:45am, Governor Narong presided over the oath of allegiance ceremony. The participants of the ceremony pledged their oaths of allegiance in unison, then sang the royal anthem and hymns to the King.

The official events will continue at Phuket Provincial Hall at 5pm today when a performance of traditional Thai dance will be held in honor of His Majesty The King at the Auditorium building.

Fastship Phuket

The Bureau of the Royal Household invites people to send birthday messages online through https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/

People attending the formal events are asked to dress appropriately.

With His Majesty The King’s birthday observed today, the Cabinet last year approved tomorrow (July 29) to be an extra public holiday in order to create a four-day weekend in the hope of encouraging more domestic tourism.

Phuket community
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

well it would make sense to have some sort of licence to sell weed, same as there is for alcohol.. t...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Well wait and se, soon coming a outbreak in Patong and after that Rawai and then the rest of Phuket....(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

I am surprised no-one else noticed Kurt's subtle joke: "the high Thai officials." Bril...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Christy - this time I have to disagree with you. Uniforms are an effective way of preventing discrim...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

in patong everyone just smoking under the sun, walk about and you smell it everywhere... recreationa...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

The fact is clear- recreational usage, i.e. smoking- is a violation of the law as is distributing ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Uniforms are extremely effective in hampering free thinking- ask any army. One merely has to make a...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Sex oriented expats who often disparage over opinions are just showing another facet of their expl...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

Local shop owner overcharges x 10, then police warn and get pocket cash , and upon arrest the fin...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

A little bit short of the predicted 20 questions by ematt , but still a case that prevents the inspe...(Read More)

 

