People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office has invited all members of the public and government organisations to join the official ceremonies to celebrate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Thursday (July 28).

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 July 2022, 09:57AM

Image: Phuket Provincial Pffice

The official ceremonies will be held at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town, home to the new Phuket Provincial Hall, said the notice, issued this morning (July 27).

“Phuket province invites private people and government agencies to participate in activities in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s Birthday 28 July 2022 to show loyalty and gratitude at Phuket Provincial Hall (Phuket Government Center), in Talad Nuea Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province,” the notice read.

The activities, which will begin at 7:45, will include an alms-giving ceremony, a formal ceremony for people to pledge their allegiance to His Majesty and a formal blessing and merit-making ceremony.

Further ceremonies will be held during the evening.

During the alms-giving ceremony government officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with no hats. Military and police officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with no hats, swords or gloves.

During the oath of allegiance and during the formal blessing ceremonies government officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with hats, while military and police officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with hats, swords and gloves.

Members of the public are to wear the colour yellow, and are encouraged to wear traditional Thai-style dress.

Royal Volunteers are to wear their uniforms of blue and yellow, while students are to wear their school uniforms and people working for non-government organisations are to wear their work uniforms.

All participants are to wear white masks or white cloth masks throughout the activities, the notice concluded.