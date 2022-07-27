Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations

People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office has invited all members of the public and government organisations to join the official ceremonies to celebrate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Thursday (July 28).

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 July 2022, 09:57AM

Image: Phuket Provincial Pffice

Image: Phuket Provincial Pffice

The official ceremonies will be held at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town, home to the new Phuket Provincial Hall, said the notice, issued this morning (July 27).

“Phuket province invites private people and government agencies to participate in activities in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s Birthday 28 July 2022 to show loyalty and gratitude at Phuket Provincial Hall (Phuket Government Center), in Talad Nuea Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province,” the notice read.

The activities, which will begin at 7:45, will include an alms-giving ceremony, a formal ceremony for people to pledge their allegiance to His Majesty and a formal blessing and merit-making ceremony.

Further ceremonies will be held during the evening.

During the alms-giving ceremony government officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with no hats. Military and police officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with no hats, swords or gloves.

Internal - Phuket News TV

During the oath of allegiance and during the formal blessing ceremonies government officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with hats, while military and police officers are to wear their normal white uniforms, with hats, swords and gloves.

Members of the public are to wear the colour yellow, and are encouraged to wear traditional Thai-style dress.

Royal Volunteers are to wear their uniforms of blue and yellow, while students are to wear their school uniforms and people working for non-government organisations are to wear their work uniforms.

All participants are to wear white masks or white cloth masks throughout the activities, the notice concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Post COVID Syndrome’ tourism campaign launched for Phang Nga
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin
Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, no deaths
Suspected monkeypox patient moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bank robber caught, MP bribe allegations investigated || July 26
BIE Expo delegation touch down in Phuket
Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms
ASEAN says Myanmar executions ‘highly reprehensible’
‘Mor Prom’ app gets big upgrade
Walailak University expands workplace education drive
HM King’s birthday brings four-day weekend
Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

As long this kind of crazy 'teachers' are allowed in schools, that long the Thai education s...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

This legalization is an absolute genius idea for sucking money from foreigners. Thais are paying 50...(Read More)

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

And this was only a Region 8 sweap during 5 working days. Imagine the rest of Thailand's private...(Read More)

BIE Expo delegation touch down in Phuket

Thai are charming, Good in marketing performing. They market themselves well. But the BIE delegation...(Read More)

BIE Expo delegation touch down in Phuket

How did they manage to catch 600 woman, many in age range 70 - 81, to perform at 2pm in baking sun ...(Read More)

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

A drop in the ocean of the actual number of illegal weapons out there in the possession of dodgy peo...(Read More)

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

Why is theren o comment box on the story about the king's birthday 4 day weekend? PN worried abo...(Read More)

Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills

Well done. This is indeed a great initiative. Every child should learn basic water safety skills lik...(Read More)

Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills

thats some good news at last. good job...(Read More)

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

Only 81 firearms? If they set up a search point outside of Patong, they could probably find 3 times...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 