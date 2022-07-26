HM King’s birthday brings four-day weekend

PHUKET: Government offices across the island will be closed this Thursday and Friday (July 28-29) as the nation commemorates the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on July 28.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 10:40AM

People may send their birthday wishes online. Image: Bureau of the Royal Household

Friday is one of four extra national holidays approved by Cabinet late last year to help boost domestic tourism.

Most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

Local officials have yet to announce official events in Phuket to mark the birthday of HM The King, though the Bureau of the Royal Household invites people to send birthday messages online through https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/

People must submit their name, address and telephone number in order to register before submitting their birthday wishes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has produced an e-book in the English language entitled “A Legacy for All” in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday on July 28, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday.

Ms Rachada said the book is about the role of the royal institution in Thai history and society, reports the Bangkok Post.

The book also includes the monarchy’s involvement in the country’s advancement in the fields of public health, sustainable development, water management, humanitarian assistance, international relations and promotion of a multicultural society.

The book can be downloaded free of charge.