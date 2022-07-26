Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

HM King’s birthday brings four-day weekend

HM King’s birthday brings four-day weekend

PHUKET: Government offices across the island will be closed this Thursday and Friday (July 28-29) as the nation commemorates the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on July 28.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 10:40AM

People may send their birthday wishes online. Image: Bureau of the Royal Household

People may send their birthday wishes online. Image: Bureau of the Royal Household

Friday is one of four extra national holidays approved by Cabinet late last year to help boost domestic tourism.

Most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

Local officials have yet to announce official events in Phuket to mark the birthday of HM The King, though the Bureau of the Royal Household invites people to send birthday messages online through https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/

Phuket Property

People must submit their name, address and telephone number in order to register before submitting their birthday wishes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has produced an e-book in the English language entitled “A Legacy for All” in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday on July 28, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday.

Ms Rachada said the book is about the role of the royal institution in Thai history and society, reports the Bangkok Post.

The book also includes the monarchy’s involvement in the country’s advancement in the fields of public health, sustainable development, water management, humanitarian assistance, international relations and promotion of a multicultural society.

The book can be downloaded free of charge.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms
ASEAN says Myanmar executions ‘highly reprehensible’
‘Mor Prom’ app gets big upgrade
Walailak University expands workplace education drive
Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
NACC viewing ‘bribe money to MPs proof’
Rawai bank robber arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials: No monkeypox found in Patong, Phuket Expo inspection || July 25
Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k
BIE delegation arrives for World Expo inspection visit
Myanmar junta executes four, including two pro-democracy rivals
DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox
Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation
Thaneth takes reins at Phuket Tourist Association

 

Phuket community
Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills

A truly excellent life-skills education - just like their Aussie counterparts - like Little Nippers ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

Miracles are not out of the world yet. A foreigner gets monkeypox in Thailand from 'nobody'....(Read More)

NACC viewing ‘bribe money to MPs proof’

I'd be more shocked to read of an MP that isn't receiving any sort of brown envelope during ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

We read in BP, general Prayut stated that Thailand not want the Nigerian man back from Cambodia. Of ...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A few years from now the Thai are the best (most) vaccinated people in the world, also people with t...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A vaccine, more than 40 years in store, actually ment for small pox at that time, and now in my body...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

There we go again with Thai ordering/suspension/forbid, etc. When they stop with paternalistic behav...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

And these are supposed medical professionals??? They need to go back to school and learn their trade...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

How ridiculous! Considering the lack of controls to protect the young in this country in anyway cann...(Read More)

Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k

Guess not paying his gamble debts is for mr Wiwat more scary than a 'questioning' in Phuket ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 