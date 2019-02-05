PHUKET: Water rations will be brought into effect across major residential and business areas across Phuket from Friday (Feb 8) as officials struggle to conserve dwindling water supplies in the island’s three main reservoirs until the annual rains return in May.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 February 2019, 07:19PM

One of the two notices from the PWA announcing the water rationing for the rest of this month. Image: PWA

Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, points out how low the water levels are at Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn area only last month. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket Provincial Water Authority office (PWA) announced today (Feb 5) that water rations will be brought into effect in Rawai, Koh Kaew and areas throughout Rassada, in addition to the water rationing already in effect in Bang Tao, on Phuket’s tourist-popular west coast. (See story here.)

“The cause (for introducing the water rationing) is that the water levels in three reservoirs, Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn, Bang Wad in Kathu and Khlong Katha in Chalong, are dramatically low,” said the PWA announcement today.

“The water levels will not enough if rain does not come in two to three months,” the notice added.

Putting a positive spin on the news, the statement confirmed that water supply will be provided along Saiyuan Rd in Rawai, from “Saiyuan Intersection”* to Yanui Beach, and all areas from Koh Kaew to Koh Siray in Rassada on all even-numbered dates from Friday until the end of February.

To the layman, that means that those exact same areas will not have water supply on all odd-numbered dates.

Likewise, the notice explained that areas that will have water supply on all odd-numbered dates will be “from Saiyuan Rd to Nai Harn Beach”* and “from Mai Khao, Sakoo, Thepkrasattri, Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok to the PTT Station in Koh Kaew”.

Again, to laymen that means that those areas will not have water supply on all even-numbered dates.

“The Phuket Provincial Water Authority office will continue with the water distribution until the drought crisis is gone,” the PWA statement said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

“For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634,” the statement added.

The expanded water rations comes as more than half a million visitors are to arrive in Phuket this week to celebrate Chinese New Year. (See story here.)

They also follow Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, warning that Phuket’s water supply reserves were in dire need of expanding or some form of replenishing considering the rapid expansion of development across the island. (See story here.)

The expanded water rations also follow Thamdongrak Kumphet, the PWA official responsible for water supply, flatly denying that the PWA had called for any rationing of water supply following the Cherng Talay restrictions brought into force.

“We have not had any ideas to limit water supply. Our plan is to source water from privately owned water sources. We will have meeting to talk about this issue next month,” he told The Phuket News on on Jan 22. (See story here.)

* The Phuket News has yet to confirm with the PWA what the description of the location actually means.