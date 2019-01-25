THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

PHUKET: Large areas of Cherng Talay, mostly concentrated in the Bang Tao area, went on water rations this week in an attempt to prevent what water remains in Bang Neow Dum reservoir from running out before the annual rains return in May.

natural-resourcesconstructiontourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 26 January 2019, 09:00AM

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir are running dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn are dangerously low. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The order to implement water rations, directly affecting Moo 2, 3 and 5 of Cherng Talay, was introduced with immediate effect on Tuesday by a directive issued by Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran.

“During the dry season, there is less water to replenish water supplies. This leads to having not enough water that people need to use,” Mr MaAnn said in his statement announcing the water restrictions.

Mr MaAnn urged residents to use as little water as possible and to keep water reserves in containers for use when mains water supply is not available.

The water ration measures directly affected Moo 2, Moo 3 and Moo 5 Cherng Talay, which are all in the Bang Tao beach area. (See story here.)

“If you see a pipe water broken or damaged, please inform the Cherng Talay OrBorTor at 076-271096-7,” Mr MaAnn urged.

“If there are any changes (to the scheduled water rationing), Cherng Talay OrBorTor will make further announcements,” he added.

The warnings for local residents in the Cherng Talay and Srisoonthorn areas to start using water more sparing were first unveiled by a report by The Phuket News in November.

At that time, Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, explained that the Bang Neow Dum reservoir contained only about 3.25 million cubic meters.

The reservoir's full capacity is 7.2mn cubic meters.

"Of that, we are able to use only 3.14mn cubic meters as 0.11mn cubic meters of that capacity is useless. It’s just mud, which we can’t use,” Mr Somsawat explained.

“We need about 5mn cubic meters – or about 70% of the reservoir’s capacity – by the end of December to cope with the demand during the dry season (December-April),” he warned.

“My advice is for people and businesses in the affected areas to start storing water reserves so they can use it for their own needs in the first few months of 2019.

This week, Mr Somsawat confirmed that the reservoir is currently about 2.3mn cubic meters of water, or just less than 32% full. That reading was taken on Monday (Jan 21).

Mr Somsawat declined to confirm or deny whether the forced water restrictions were at his request.

Instead, he explained that a plan for water-saving measures "was given to" the Phuket Provincial Water Authority office, who "modified the plan by themselves”.

"The plan will conserve water supplies for people until April 2019. That’s the plan," he said.

“Bang Neow Dum reservoir just needs 3 million cubic meters to be enough for the dry season this year, but we don’t have that much water in the reservoir," he pointed out blankly.

Mr Somsawat noted that plans were being drawn up to counter the problem, but declined to reveal any details.

QSI International School Phuket

“I can’t tell you about the plan in detail yet. I will check the water level again at the end of January, then I will present the plan to the Provincial Water Authority (PWA)," he said.

“It is the PWA's responsibility to manage water supply to be enough to serve local residents,” Mr Somsawat said guardedly.

That understanding, however, flies in the face of the duties and responsibilities listed on the Royal Irrigation Department website, which plainly states as the top priority: "1. Implementation of activities aimed at achieving, collecting, storing, controlling, distributing, draining or allocating water for agricultural, energy, household consumption or industrial purposes under irrigation laws, ditch and dike laws and other related laws."

Meanwhile, Thamdongrak Kumphet, the Phuket Provincial Water Authority (PWA) official responsible for water supply, flatly denied that the PWA had called for any rationing of water supply.

“We have not had any ideas to limit water supply. Our plan is to source water from privately owned water sources. We will have meeting to talk about this issue next month,” he said on Tuesday.

Regardless, Mr Somsawat warned that water supply issues in the area will not go away, especially considering the growth in developments in the area, specifically in Srisoonthorn, Baan Manik and Cherng Talay.

“Phuket residents use of a lot of water, and presently the reservoir is not enough for residents and businesses specifically in the nearby areas," he said.

"We will need the reservoir to be more than 80% full to make it through the next dry season," he said.

"I think Phuket province needs an extra reservoir, and soon. If there isn't one, residents won’t have enough water supply."

A long-term solution is in the works, Mr Somsawat noted.

"We have had a long-term plan that was created 10 years ago. It will help Phuket to have enough water in the future. I am checking the documents to present to the Director-General of The Royal Irrigation Department in Bangkok in February.

“I will present this issue. We don’t have water enough here," he said.

Again, Mr Somsawat declined to reveal any details of the long-term solution to Phuket's ever-increasing water-supply woes.

However, a project to have a large mains water pipeline feeding Phuket from the Cheow Lan Lake, in Khao Sok National Park in Phang Nga, has been repeatedly proposed over the years.

The reservoir, also called the "Rachaprapha Dam Reservoir" ("Public Waterworks Reservoir"), covers 185 square kilometres, stretching from Surat Thani province into Phang Nga.

In the meantime, Mr Somsawat called on local residents to understand the problem and to take appropriate action.

“People must realise this problem for themselves. After April, people should make arrangements for their own water supply to last a month in case of emergency," he said.

"After the beginning of May, the rains will come and replenish the water levels at Bang Neow Dum reservoir."

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections
Parks department wins dispute over land on Koh Poda
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
Overnight stays banned on Similan from October
Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal
Beyond the tipping point: Phuket garbage excess to see return of trash mountain
Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake
Phuket beachfront businesses at Layan, Leypang ordered: ‘Get out, or be demolished’
NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
Surin Beach seawall will go ahead, vows MaAnn
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa hosts forum on ‘Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable Water Management on resort islands

 

Phuket community
Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Shocking. Reckless driving accident and the one who was driving well has a license that expired 20 y...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

Throughout the many years TAT, we know to take their predictions, statistics, calculations, etc with...(Read More)

Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Hahahaha, just a fine of B400 ! One can't make it up. Pity there was no info about the fine fo...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

As it is 'rubbish' as well that that 15,000 apt were sold in 2018 to people from mainland C...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

D. Do not demote a thai tour guide to 'nanny'. The guide is there to inform the tourists abo...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

Either English is not Col. Somkid's native language, or not the reporter's native language. ...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

LOL,"This message now goes all over the world" Probably thousands of future tourists will ...(Read More)

Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke

 