PHUKET: The Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has introduced water rations for residents and local businesses in an effort to prevent water supplies for the area being exhausted entirely.

natural-resources

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 January 2019, 06:14PM

Large swathes of Cherng Talay are now under water rationing to prevent exhausting water supplies completely. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“During the dry season, there is less water to replenish water supplies. This leads to having not enough water that people need to use,” Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran said in an statement announcing the water restrictions.

The announcement was signed by Mr MaAnn and dated yesterday (Jan 21), but posted by the Cherng Talay OrBorTor today (Jan 22).

The water restrictions affect residents and businesses in Moo 2, 3 and 5 in Cherng Talay.

In Moo 2, which includes Soi Bang Tao 8, Soi Nok Na, Soi Ao Bang Tao 4 and Soi Bang Tao 12, water is now available from 7am to 8pm only.

Throughout all of Moo 3, water supply is available from 5:30am to 10:30am, and from 3:30pm to 9:30pm.

In Moo 5, which includes Soi Bang Tao 3, Soi Bang Tao 4/1 and Soi Bang Tao 5, 7, 9 and along Srisoonthorn Rd from Soi Bang Tao 3 to Soi Bang Tao 9, water will be available from 5:30am to 9:30am and from 4:30pm to 9:30pm only.

Mr MaAnn urged residents to use as little water as possible and to keep water reserves in containers for use when mains water supply is not available.

“If you see a pipe water broken or damaged, please inform the Cherng Talay OrBorTor at 076-271096-7,” Mr MaAnn added.

“If there are any changes (to the scheduled water rationing), Cherng Talay OrBorTor will make further announcements,” he added.