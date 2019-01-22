THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

PHUKET: The Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has introduced water rations for residents and local businesses in an effort to prevent water supplies for the area being exhausted entirely.

natural-resources
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 January 2019, 06:14PM

Large swathes of Cherng Talay are now under water rationing to prevent exhausting water supplies completely. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Large swathes of Cherng Talay are now under water rationing to prevent exhausting water supplies completely. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“During the dry season, there is less water to replenish water supplies. This leads to having not enough water that people need to use,” Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran said in an statement announcing the water restrictions.

The announcement was signed by Mr MaAnn and dated yesterday (Jan 21), but posted by the Cherng Talay OrBorTor today (Jan 22).

The water restrictions affect residents and businesses in Moo 2, 3 and 5 in Cherng Talay.

In Moo 2, which includes Soi Bang Tao 8, Soi Nok Na, Soi Ao Bang Tao 4 and Soi Bang Tao 12, water is now available from 7am to 8pm only.

Throughout all of Moo 3, water supply is available from 5:30am to 10:30am, and from 3:30pm to 9:30pm.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

In Moo 5, which includes Soi Bang Tao 3, Soi Bang Tao 4/1 and Soi Bang Tao 5, 7, 9 and along Srisoonthorn Rd from Soi Bang Tao 3 to Soi Bang Tao 9, water will be available from 5:30am to 9:30am and from 4:30pm to 9:30pm only.

Mr MaAnn urged residents to use as little water as possible and to keep water reserves in containers for use when mains water supply is not available.

“If you see a pipe water broken or damaged, please inform the Cherng Talay OrBorTor at 076-271096-7,” Mr MaAnn added.

“If there are any changes (to the scheduled water rationing), Cherng Talay OrBorTor will make further announcements,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway
National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Low water levels at Phuket reservoir spur concerns for drastic water-saving measures
Officials deny ‘irregularities’ in artificial coral reef project
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Similans limited: Tourist quota shakes tour operators
Conservationists win reprieve against Phuket marina project
Keep Maya Bay closed to tourism, says DNP online poll
Parks officials propose options in lieu of Maya Bay
It’s not that bad! Science, tourism clash on Great Barrier Reef
Phuket group calls for action over ‘crucial’ oil, gas concessions

 

Phuket community
Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Yes 100% right Kurt. ...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

OMG! So much nonsense and falsehoods in 2 comments only. First the conflict goes on for much longer ...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Yes K,your brilliant ideas will solve that problem.Please, next advise all other countries in the wo...(Read More)

110 Phuket drug users released from voluntary government rehab

I am sorry to say, but government officials who ask these people after 12D/11N course for help to re...(Read More)

DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

Khun D.. should scroll back in BangkokPost to update himself about the wealth of DPM Prawit. Pom Pra...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Kurt, it gets worse, a few years back, 2 police were charged, and convicted, of murder, sentenced t...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Wow, our two rabid canines jumped on that one quick, attach, attack, attack, is all they are good fo...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Perhaps a referendum among the people in the 3 southern provinces gives more light on what people th...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

...NOB and security forces will work more closely to 'formulate' better plans. What have the...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Hotels, nice initiatives, however just a drop on a hot plate. A much more positive environmental imp...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket

 