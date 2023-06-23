Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

PHUKET: The government project to develop Phuket as an ‘International Medical HUb’ will continue despite Thailand losing its bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2027/28.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 09:15AM

Despite the setback, Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri expressed gratitude on behalf of caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for the efforts made to promote Phuket during the bidding process, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Anucha affirmed that Phuket remains committed to its long-term development plans, focusing on sustainability and the enhancement of infrastructure and economic stability, the report added.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan outlined the province’s continued dedication to projects associated with the expo, particularly the transformation of the planned venue in Mai Khao into an international health center. The initiative aims to cater to the healthcare needs of both Thai residents and foreign visitors, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) revealed that discussions would be held with 18 local partners to explore projects aimed at stimulating the economy and boosting tourism in the region, the NNT report concluded.

The Cabinet has approved more than B5.1 billion to build the ‘Andaman International Health Center’ on the 141-rai site in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, which was to serve as the focal point of activities for the Phuket Expo.

The theme of the Expo bid was healthcare and wellness, under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity."

The Treasury Department officially handed over the 141 rai of land in Mai Khao to the Ministry of Public Health in December last year so that an “International Medical Centre” can be built at the site.

The Cabinet approved the budget, precisely B5,116,262,532 in total, in October last year to build the medical centre. The bulk of the B5.1bn will be spent on building a brand-new international hospital, the Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket, for B4,762,262,532.

A further B212.5 million will be spent on the ‘International Health and Science College’, marked as a “building renovation” project. The final B141.5mn will be spent creating the ‘International Wellness Center’ and the ‘Digital Dental Center Songklanagarind, also marked as a “building renovation” project.

In announcing the Cabinet approving the budget, Prof Dr Anek Laothamatas, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), said, “This will build confidence among people and tourists in coming to travel to the Andaman [region] and to Thailand.

“It will also help generate income from health tourism. It will also offer premium international tourist services and become the first modern dental center in the South, in addition to taking care of the health of Thai people,” he said.

“The project will be able to generate direct income from medical treatment for foreigners of not less than B1.6bn a year and not less than B300mn a year from dental services,” Dr Anek added.

In total, the project is expected to boost the value of tourism in the Andaman area with an increase of approximately B62 billion a year, Dr Anek said.