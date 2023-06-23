Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

PHUKET: The government project to develop Phuket as an ‘International Medical HUb’ will continue despite Thailand losing its bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2027/28.

tourismhealtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 09:15AM

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

The B5.1 billion ’International Medical Center’ will go ahead. Image: PR Phuket /file

« »

Despite the setback, Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri expressed gratitude on behalf of caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for the efforts made to promote Phuket during the bidding process, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Anucha affirmed that Phuket remains committed to its long-term development plans, focusing on sustainability and the enhancement of infrastructure and economic stability, the report added.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan outlined the province’s continued dedication to projects associated with the expo, particularly the transformation of the planned venue in Mai Khao into an international health center. The initiative aims to cater to the healthcare needs of both Thai residents and foreign visitors, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) revealed that discussions would be held with 18 local partners to explore projects aimed at stimulating the economy and boosting tourism in the region, the NNT report concluded.

The Cabinet has approved more than B5.1 billion to build the ‘Andaman International Health Center’ on the 141-rai site in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, which was to serve as the focal point of activities for the Phuket Expo.

The theme of the Expo bid was healthcare and wellness, under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity."

The Treasury Department officially handed over the 141 rai of land in Mai Khao to the Ministry of Public Health in December last year so that an “International Medical Centre” can be built at the site.

The Cabinet approved the budget, precisely B5,116,262,532 in total, in October last year to build the medical centre. The bulk of the B5.1bn will be spent on building a brand-new international hospital, the Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket, for B4,762,262,532.

 

A further B212.5 million will be spent on the ‘International Health and Science College’, marked as a “building renovation” project. The final B141.5mn will be spent creating the ‘International Wellness Center’ and the ‘Digital Dental Center Songklanagarind, also marked as a “building renovation” project.

In announcing the Cabinet approving the budget, Prof Dr Anek Laothamatas, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), said, “This will build confidence among people and tourists in coming to travel to the Andaman [region] and to Thailand.

“It will also help generate income from health tourism. It will also offer premium international tourist services and become the first modern dental center in the South, in addition to taking care of the health of Thai people,” he said.

“The project will be able to generate direct income from medical treatment for foreigners of not less than B1.6bn a year and not less than B300mn a year from dental services,” Dr Anek added.

In total, the project is expected to boost the value of tourism in the Andaman area with an increase of approximately B62 billion a year, Dr Anek said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 23 June 2023 - 17:48:29 

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and possibly result in yet another defunct, uncompleted and obsolete structure. How any legitimate government could release such significant funds to such an incompetent band of thieves is beyond me. The regime is burning down the house as a going away present to its corrupt cronies.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and...(Read More)

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

@JohnC, I've heard that a Phuket governorship is like the last hurrah, and one of the most covet...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I cannot believe that sensible people would send real money to buy this flim-flam garbage. As Sam in...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I agree Old guy. Any email that comes to my inbox with the subject of Crypto currency I report as a ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of...(Read More)

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Pub...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Has Phuket ever had a governor who's main interest IS Phuket and it's people rather than the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center

 