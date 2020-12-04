Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

PHUKET: The Treasury Department has officially handed over more than 141 rai in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, to the Ministry of Public Health so that an “International Medical Centre” can be built at the site.

healthtourismeconomicsland
By The Phuket News

Friday 4 December 2020, 04:37PM

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoF

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

The 141 rai for the ‘International Health Plaza’ to be built in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was officially handed over yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: MoPH

« »

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the ceremony, held yesterday (Dec 3) at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Bangkok. Also present to receive the land were Public Health Deputy Minister Dr Satit Pituthecha and Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattaphum Wongrajit.

Deputy PM Prawit said that the government had accorded importance to providing healthcare to the people of Phuket and its visitors from around the world, noting that Phuket has long been an important tourism destination in Thailand, but one that was recently impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Development of the new plot should help rebuild confidence in the province, as well as Thailand’s health system, he added.

The land, in total 141-2-64 rai (141 rai 2 ngan 64 talang wah) is to be developed into a medical service centre aimed at elevating health tourism to Phuket as part of plans to turn the island into a medical destination post COVID-19.

Part of the plot has also been entrusted to Vachira Phuket Hospital for the creation of international-standard facilities for the treatment of the elderly, heart conditions and physical therapies covered under the national economic and social rehabilitation policy. It is believed that use of the land by the Ministry of Public Health will bring considerable economic benefits.

With Vachira Hospital Phuket Director Chalermong Sukontapol present at the ceremony, it was explained that the aim was for Vachira Hospital to establish a medical and public health service centre with comprehensive international-level services. called the ‘International Health Plaza’.

The development is also to include an International Geriatric Care Center (“Premium Long Term Care”), a Hospice Care Center, a ‘Jai Rak Center’ for heart conditions and the establishment of a comprehensive physical rehabilitation centre.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Satit said the Ministry of Public Health was working with the Phuket Government to create a project to "Enhance Phuket Health Tourism” under the policy framework for the economic and social rehabilitation of the country.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

“The aim is to stimulate the economic value of Phuket and the country by providing local residents and tourists with access to standardised health services and providing a full range of services to community enterprises to sell local products and services,” Dr Satit said.

“People in the area will enjoy greater employment and this in turn will distribute income throughout the community. This can serve as a model for health tourism to other regions,” Dr Stait added.

Dr Satit explained that the project had been passed a public hearing and subjected to a feasibility study, and presented to the Cabinet during the mobile meeting held in Phuket on Nov 3.

The Cabinet approved the project to support quality tourism and instructed the Ministry of Public Health to include the project in its annual action plan. The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) was instructed support the budget for further action, Dr Satit added.

“It will take two years to construct. Phase 2 of the project will include the establishment of the southern branch of Bamrasnaradura Institute to create a Cancer Radiotherapy Centre and Tropical Medicine Centre. This will make high-tech services more accessible to people in the area,” he added.

While officials are assuring the project was properly pushed forward through the legally required public hearing process, after months of silence the news finally broke in June that plans were officially going ahead to build the centre.

While not reported yesterday, it was reported in October that the Treasury Department together with the Public Health Ministry have vowed to splurge as much as B4 billion to develop the centre.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket medical hub dreams to become reality? Thailand’s richest families! || December 4
Myanmar woman negative for COVID, say Phuket officials
Fire drill at Jungceylon, Patong
Former US presidents, Biden ready to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine
National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort
Chiang Rai reports another local case
Thailand to vaccinate 13m by mid-2021
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid runaway found in Phuket? 4 years until Thai tourism recovery, says officials! || December 3
Phuket relief drive launched for Southern flood victims
Myanmar woman flees COVID-19 test in Phang Nga, found in Phuket
Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched
Lab-grown meat to go on sale in Singapore in world first
Obesity, stunted growth in Thai kids spur worries
Britain okays vaccine as global COVID death toll nears 1.5 million
Commerce Market set for relaunch after new year

 

Phuket community
Myanmar woman negative for COVID, say Phuket officials

A woman, able to fled hospital under the short sighted eyes of police ( why fled?) A V/G who not ex...(Read More)

Fire drill at Jungceylon, Patong

went there a couple of weeks ago, would have less than a dozen people to evacuate...(Read More)

National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

It's plainly obvious K that Ms N refused to comply with the order, as she believes she is right....(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

k...take your dash cam out there and report back...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Kurt, at least get the facts right. Many cars with a bigger engine using lesser fuel while driving ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid runaway found in Phuket? 4 years until Thai tourism recovery, says officials! || December 3

4 Years until Thai tourism recovery? Great news for Phuket!. That means 4 years to establish 'Ne...(Read More)

National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

Ms N. refused to comply with the order. Why? Is it because the thinking the law is always for other...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

In and around ships wrecks is a rich marine life, including fish. Fishing boat crews know that, are ...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Again someone pulls 'abroad' in, where it is same in this particular Phuket and marine surro...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Fact: By speed of 100km/h is the level of polluted car exhaust 40% lower than at 120km/h. Fact: And ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 