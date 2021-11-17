Phuket Health Sandbox approved with B85mn budget

PHUKET: The Phuket Health Sandbox project has been approved by the Cabinet with a budget of B85 million and a one-year deadline to bring it to completion, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 10:13AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) announcing the news on Radio Thailand Phuket this morning (Nov 17). Screenshot: Radio Thailand Phuket

The news follows the Cabinet approving a lew of economic recovery and tourism development projects at the mobile Cabinet meeting in Krabi yesterday (Nov 16).

The Cabinet approved seven projects of “urgent need” with a budget of B494 million, and approved “in principle” a host of other projects altogether totalling some B9 billion.

The Phuket Health Sandbox project was deemed to be one of the seven projects of “urgent need” to drive the development of southern Andaman provinces of Krabi, Phuket, Trang, Phang Nga, Ranong and Satun, Governor Narong noted in a post on his official Facebook page.

The project will integrate the public health system of Phuket to be a model for health tourism cities, Governor Narong explained.

The system wil connect individual health and primary care systems through digital technology to become a Digital Platform or Digital Health Code,” he said.

A strategic management centre will be established to oversee the whole system, he added.

“The Phuket Health Sandbox project will be an upgrade in receiving services from all levels of hospitals linked to the same system,” Governor Narong said.

“The system will a model for community health systems throughout the Andaman region to become connected and create a higher level of health care and add a new selling point for tourism under the concept of ‘City Connecting People through Global Health’,” he continued.

“This will lead to the creation of balance and stability in the economy and tourism, including in Phuket Province, as a model for urban health systems. It will be expanded and connected throughout the Andaman region elevating health care and adding a new selling point for international tourism,” Governor Narong said.

