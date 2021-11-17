BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Health Sandbox approved with B85mn budget

Phuket Health Sandbox approved with B85mn budget

PHUKET: The Phuket Health Sandbox project has been approved by the Cabinet with a budget of B85 million and a one-year deadline to bring it to completion, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

healthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 10:13AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) announcing the news on Radio Thailand Phuket this morning (Nov 17). Screenshot: Radio Thailand Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) announcing the news on Radio Thailand Phuket this morning (Nov 17). Screenshot: Radio Thailand Phuket

The news follows the Cabinet approving a lew of economic recovery and tourism development projects at the mobile Cabinet meeting in Krabi yesterday (Nov 16).

The Cabinet approved seven projects of “urgent need” with a budget of B494 million, and approved “in principle” a host of other projects altogether totalling some B9 billion.

The Phuket Health Sandbox project was deemed to be one of the seven projects of “urgent need” to drive the development of southern Andaman provinces of Krabi, Phuket, Trang, Phang Nga, Ranong and Satun, Governor Narong noted in a post on his official Facebook page.

The project will integrate the public health system of Phuket to be a model for health tourism cities, Governor Narong explained.

The system wil connect individual health and primary care systems through digital technology to become a Digital Platform or Digital Health Code,” he said.

A strategic management centre will be established to oversee the whole system, he added.

UWC Thailand

“The Phuket Health Sandbox project will be an upgrade in receiving services from all levels of hospitals linked to the same system,” Governor Narong said.

“The system will a model for community health systems throughout the Andaman region to become connected and create a higher level of health care and add a new selling point for tourism under the concept of ‘City Connecting People through Global Health’,” he continued.

“This will lead to the creation of balance and stability in the economy and tourism, including in Phuket Province, as a model for urban health systems. It will be expanded and connected throughout the Andaman region elevating health care and adding a new selling point for international tourism,” Governor Narong said.

See also:

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English
Bridge jump body search team finds dead dugong
Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China
PM defends delay lifting nightlife ban
Coast site eyed for World Heritage status
Phuket marks 52 new COVID cases, one more death
Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen, Trillion baht online economy, 15 million poor by 2022? || November 16
Pangolin caught in Kamala
Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud
Courtyard by Marriott opens in Phuket Town
US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1
THAI posts profit of B51bn

 

Phuket community
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

How much did Fyza pay the Thai Health to make this requirement. 12-18. Must received 1 dose of Pfiz...(Read More)

Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects

113,439 job positions? A suspiciously precise number no?...(Read More)

Phuket sours on Sandbox

I miss Officialdom thinking about the 'New Normal' life setting. Covid-19 for sure will stay...(Read More)

Coast site eyed for World Heritage status

Someone should take a basic business studies course, or maybe just Google some terms. "income&q...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

A man is handling the Pangolin with no gloves and no mask. Predictable comments complaining about ...(Read More)

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud

Arrested twice?? Who took the bribe to let him go the first time? And who is his behind the scenes T...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Please Kurt buy a dictionary for all of us suffering from your destruction of the English language....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

So for Thai Airways to ever be profitable at all they need the covid virus pandemic to stay so they ...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

Our resident critic of all things Thai jumps in with two feet yet again. Scroll past the first pictu...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

For a minute there, Thought the US Vice President had a real problem......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 