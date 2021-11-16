Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects

PHUKET: The Cabinet at its mobile meeting in Krabi today (Nov 16) approved a slew of tourism and development projects, including officially approving for the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to submit a bid for the rights for Phuket to host a World Specialized Expo 2028.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 November 2021, 06:44PM

The move to bid to host the expo was in line with Phuket’s long-term development strategy, said Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office.

“It is expected that the economic impact will reach B49.231 billion, and create 113,439 job positions,” Mr Thanakorn said..

“The government will gain revenue from tax collection of B9.512bn during the event,” he added.

The approval came as Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the meeting on economic and social development in the southern provinces of the Andaman Coast (Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Satun), held at the Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa, reported the Public Relations Department (PRD).

Present for the meeting were were chairpersons and representatives from the Chambers of Commerce throughout Southern Thailand, and the Federation of Thai Industries in Phuket, among other leading figures, noted the report

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Krabi for a warm welcome from yesterday’s visit, the report added.

“I am glad to see progress and the area feel alive after the government policy to open the country on Nov 1,” he said.

“The important thing that we need to do next is to track and facilitate travel in and out [of Thailand]. Management of airports must be convenient and fast. Today, the trend of the number of new infections and deaths has decreased. All of this is a joint responsibility of the government, the public, including business owners and the private sector, who must help each other in implementing public health measures to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic to make tourism safer,” he added.

The prime minister also commended the private sector’s work in proposing urgent projects.

“This will allow relevant agencies to expedite the consideration of urgent needs and to operate in accordance with the budget limit,” he said.

The Cabinet approved seven projects of “urgent need”, with a total budget of B494 million, Spokesperson Mr Thanakorn said after the meeting.

Among the projects approved were the Phuket Health Sandbox Project.

The other projects approved comprised:

A Health and Environmental Health Service System Development Project, Koh Lipe, Satun Province

A Learning Center Development Project for the conservation and restoration of dugongs and rare marine life, Trang Province

The development of historical and environmental tourism sites in Ranong Province

A Center for Tourism and Coastal Recreation in Phang Nga Town, called “The Park Khaolak”

The improvement of the passenger port-tourist port at the mouth of Klong Jilad in Krabi Province

A project to develop a source of water treatment spa at the Khlong Thom hot springs, in Krabi

The Prime Minister also agreed “in principle” with a slew of local tourism development and economic recovery projects.

The Ministry of Public Health Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education and other “relevant agencies” were all tasked with considering and determining the work plan and to draft proposals for projects including:

1. Remedial, rehabilitation and assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, namely:

ANDAMAN ECONOMIC TOURISM (Andaman Tourism Economic Zone)

ANDAMAN GO GREEN Create a model using the concept of bio-economy development focussed on sustainable economy and green economy principles

Proposal to host the 33rd SEA Games (2025)

Tourism projects including:

Upgrading and developing the capacity of command centres and medical systems to support tourists in southern Andaman provinces Upgrading of health tourism and health product services in the Southern Andaman Provinces Group Development of historical tourist attractions (renovating the old governor’s quarters) Phase 1 Khaolak Surf Town - Developing Khaolak Area in Phang Nga Province to become a surf town Developing and restoring the potential of historical tourist attractions in Phra Narai Park area linking Andaman cultural heritage Development of Trang Municipal Stadium to international standards Landscape improvement in Phang Nga Canal Marina Industry Development

Other projects approved in principle included “a study of transportation networks to solve traffic problems in urban areas and support tourism strategies in the southern provinces of the Andaman Coast”.

Also slated for further progress were:

Construction of underground cable system in the conservation area of ​​the old commercial district in Phuket Province

Upgrading Krabi International Airport to Cargo Hub; and

Construction of RO [reverse-osmosis] water supply system on Phi Phi Island, in Krabi

The Prime Minister also said that today that the private sector does not need to thank the Prime Minister, “because this government is responsible for taking care of Thai people in all 77 provinces and must facilitate business operations for the private sector and entrepreneurs, which is the duty of the government”, said the PRD report.

“The private sector must continue to drive on. However, please understand that the budget is limited, and which is the money of all Thai people. The government is responsible for allocating [funds] to achieve the most cost-effective and beneficial use under strict fiscal discipline,” the report concluded.