Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced that he will present two main projects under the ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan at the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Krabi next week.

economicstourismhealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 November 2021, 05:46PM

Governor Narong said he will present his plan to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 16). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The aim is to help drive the development of the island into an international centre for the medical, health and wellness industries, Governor Narong explained.

The projects will be presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 16), he said.

The first project to be presented will be the “Phuket Health Sandbox” plan, aimed at developing Phuket into a “City Connecting People through Global Health”, Governor Narong added.

The Phuket Health Sandbox project is an extension of the Smart City project, he said.

The plan includes the drive to develop an international medical, health and wellness education center and international medical service centre, which the Cabinet has already approved, he noted.

The state land required for the B4 billion project was handed over by the Royal Forest Department in December last year.

“This will create added economic value,” Governor Narong said.

“The essence of the Phuket Health Sandbox project will be an extension of this [international medical centre] plan, to include admissions to local hospitals at various levels and enhancing the service provided by linking into the same system,” Governor Narong continued.

“This will become a model for community health systems to connect together throughout the Andaman region. It will improve health services for local people and add a new selling point for tourism,” he said.

“The concept of a city that connects people through global health will help to create a balance and stability for the economy and tourism of Phuket,” he explained.

The second project to be presented to Cabinet will be to expand the project to remove the unsightly power and communications cables obscuring the view of Sino-Portuguese buildings in the heart of Phuket Town.

“Another important project is installing these cables underground in the conservation area in the old commercial district of Phuket [often called the Phuket Old Town area], which is considered the top community tourist attraction of the province,” he said.

“The old commercial district has a unique local identity that is popular with tourists,” Governor Narong noted.

“Therefore, it must be developed into beautiful condition, to prevent communication lines and electrical wires from obscuring the Sino-Portuguese architecture,” he said.

“It is a project that will make the area more beautiful, while reinforcing historical identity and helping the area as an international tourist attraction,” he said.