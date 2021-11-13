BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced that he will present two main projects under the ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan at the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Krabi next week.

economicstourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 November 2021, 05:46PM

Governor Narong said he will present his plan to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 16). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Governor Narong said he will present his plan to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 16). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The aim is to help drive the development of the island into an international centre for the medical, health and wellness industries, Governor Narong explained.

The projects will be presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 16), he said.

The first project to be presented will be the “Phuket Health Sandbox” plan, aimed at developing Phuket into a “City Connecting People through Global Health”, Governor Narong added.

The Phuket Health Sandbox project is an extension of the Smart City project, he said.

The plan includes the drive to develop an international medical, health and wellness education center and international medical service centre, which the Cabinet has already approved, he noted.

The state land required for the B4 billion project was handed over by the Royal Forest Department in December last year.

“This will create added economic value,” Governor Narong said.

“The essence of the Phuket Health Sandbox project will be an extension of this [international medical centre] plan, to include admissions to local hospitals at various levels and enhancing the service provided by linking into the same system,” Governor Narong continued.

PaintFX

“This will become a model for community health systems to connect together throughout the Andaman region. It will improve health services for local people and add a new selling point for tourism,” he said.

“The concept of a city that connects people through global health will help to create a balance and stability for the economy and tourism of Phuket,” he explained.

The second project to be presented to Cabinet will be to expand the project to remove the unsightly power and communications cables obscuring the view of Sino-Portuguese buildings in the heart of Phuket Town.

“Another important project is installing these cables underground in the conservation area in the old commercial district of Phuket [often called the Phuket Old Town area], which is considered the top community tourist attraction of the province,” he said.

“The old commercial district has a unique local identity that is popular with tourists,” Governor Narong noted.

“Therefore, it must be developed into beautiful condition, to prevent communication lines and electrical wires from obscuring the Sino-Portuguese architecture,” he said.

“It is a project that will make the area more beautiful, while reinforcing historical identity and helping the area as an international tourist attraction,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers
MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog
Wet weather to continue
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years
Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’
Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Governments! Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am stuck in the middle while moro...(Read More)

Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules

If you want to ease travel restrictions then you better open the bars and nightlife venues or the to...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Expected tourism surge??? Sounds like the TAT have been playing with the magic markers again! Or jus...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

Heavy rains moved in at about midnight Nov 12/13 here in Thalang, 34 hours after the bulletin was ...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Good luck expecting a surge before Jan 15- Uncle Tu has put paid to that! Does the Gov realize t...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Well, the puritans have killed any hopes of even a semblance of High Season with that. All it does i...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

What a bunch of hypocrites! All the bars are already open: there are all restaurants now. And some i...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 