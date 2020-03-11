THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location

Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has announced that he has closed the four COVID-19 quarantine zones he proclaimed only last Friday – but added that he has opened a new quarantine zone at a secret location in Phuket where five Thais who returned to Phuket from South Korea on Saturday are now being held under observation.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthimmigrationtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 01:14PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (centre) at the meeting yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (centre) at the meeting yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Dept

Speaking at a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Mar10), Governor Phakaphong said that the five Thais were working illegally in South Korea. They landed at Phuket International Airport on Saturday.

“None of them showed any symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus, but they are now in quarantine under observation by doctors. They will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“Doctors have not found any signs of infection among any of them. However, we cannot reveal where the five are,” he said.

“Right now, there is only one quarantine zone, but I cannot reveal where the new quarantine zone is, in accordance with the measures and regulations of the Ministry of Public Health in order to not make local people panic.

“The new quarantine zone is ready and meets the Ministry of Public Health standards,” he assured.

The move to close the four quarantine zones follows strong opposition by local residents in Srisoonthorn against having a quarantine zone set up at a neighbourhood government centre there. (See story here.)

“All people arriving from any foreign countries will be screened at Phuket International Airport as normal,” Governor Phakaphong assured.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“If they have a high fever, they will be taken to hospital to be checked. If doctors find they are suspected of being inflected, they will be taken to the quarantine zone to remain under close care by doctors there,” he said.

The Governor did not reiterate the Ministry of Public Health’s requirement for all people arriving from any of the six risk areas – China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy and Iran – to undergo 14-day self-quarantine.

However, Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that all Thais returning from South Korea must undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As for foreigners arriving from any of the six risk areas, she said, “After screening, if they don’t have a fever, they can just go out – but be careful and they must report themselves if they start to show any symptoms,”

Not recognised at the meeting yesterday was that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that travellers arriving from COVID-19 infected countries and territories must produce medical certificates prior to boarding their flights to Thailand to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (See story here.)

Also announced yesterday was that the Department of Disease Control (DDC) plans to impose compulsory measures for all inbound arrivals, including notifying personal information and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses as part of steps to control the COVID-19 outbreak. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Six new local infections lift COVID-19 cases to 59
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates! Baby turtles hatch! || March 11
Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for second consecutive term
Thais told to sit tight in Italy
All inbound arrivals face mandatory measures
B400bn stimulus package to ease virus impact approved
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town
New batch of baby turtles hatch at Bor Dan Beach
Motorbike thief arrested
Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New requirements over coronavirus in Thailand? Hunting Kamala firestarter! || March 10
Three new local COVID-19 cases
Quarantine dodgers reporting to authorities

 

Phuket community
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

How is it possible that the richest thai province, Phuket, remain in a 3e world country stage when i...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

These supplies "might" hold the given amount of water, but just how much is usable? And it...(Read More)

Thais told to sit tight in Italy

For Thailand the best is to let Thai in heavenly effected coronavirus countries, like Korea, Italy a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Coming up with 'protective measures' as a Government, measures that are not protective at al...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

yet another screw up by this bungling idiot...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Mr. K. please dont write such stupid comments....(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

What we are all “waiting for” Kurt is for YOU to leave Thailand, lol. ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Yes Kurt, I’ve always thought that Thai people are too polite. They should stop it immediately, a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

You need a health certificate now if you come from Italy wanting to enter Austria.Must be according ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Looks like the censors are back and active at PN...arbitrary as it may be. Let Jor go off on his rac...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Singha
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CMI - Thailand
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 