Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has announced that he has closed the four COVID-19 quarantine zones he proclaimed only last Friday – but added that he has opened a new quarantine zone at a secret location in Phuket where five Thais who returned to Phuket from South Korea on Saturday are now being held under observation.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthimmigrationtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 01:14PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (centre) at the meeting yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Dept

Speaking at a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Mar10), Governor Phakaphong said that the five Thais were working illegally in South Korea. They landed at Phuket International Airport on Saturday.

“None of them showed any symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus, but they are now in quarantine under observation by doctors. They will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“Doctors have not found any signs of infection among any of them. However, we cannot reveal where the five are,” he said.

“Right now, there is only one quarantine zone, but I cannot reveal where the new quarantine zone is, in accordance with the measures and regulations of the Ministry of Public Health in order to not make local people panic.

“The new quarantine zone is ready and meets the Ministry of Public Health standards,” he assured.

The move to close the four quarantine zones follows strong opposition by local residents in Srisoonthorn against having a quarantine zone set up at a neighbourhood government centre there. (See story here.)

“All people arriving from any foreign countries will be screened at Phuket International Airport as normal,” Governor Phakaphong assured.

“If they have a high fever, they will be taken to hospital to be checked. If doctors find they are suspected of being inflected, they will be taken to the quarantine zone to remain under close care by doctors there,” he said.

The Governor did not reiterate the Ministry of Public Health’s requirement for all people arriving from any of the six risk areas – China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy and Iran – to undergo 14-day self-quarantine.

However, Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that all Thais returning from South Korea must undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As for foreigners arriving from any of the six risk areas, she said, “After screening, if they don’t have a fever, they can just go out – but be careful and they must report themselves if they start to show any symptoms,”

Not recognised at the meeting yesterday was that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that travellers arriving from COVID-19 infected countries and territories must produce medical certificates prior to boarding their flights to Thailand to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (See story here.)

Also announced yesterday was that the Department of Disease Control (DDC) plans to impose compulsory measures for all inbound arrivals, including notifying personal information and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses as part of steps to control the COVID-19 outbreak. (See story here.)