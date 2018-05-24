FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor faces Chinese envoys over tourist safety, lifeguards

PHUKET: A high-powered delegation of Chinese officials were in Phuket again yesterday (May 23) to specifically plea for better safety measures for tourists.

Thursday 24 May 2018, 12:21PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (left) defended the efforts by local officials. Photo: PR Dept

The delegation again called for measures to be taken to prevent more Chinese tourists from being killed or injured while on holiday in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

Zhang Xinhong (left), the Director of the Bangkok office of the powerful China National Tourism Administration (CNTA), was present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Officials from no less than 16 local government offices were called to the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Leading the Chinese delegation at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town were Zhou Haicheng, who as the Chinese Consul-General in Songkhla is the the lead Chinese government representative for all Southern Thailand, along with Zhang Xinhong, the Director of the Bangkok office of the powerful China National Tourism Administration (CNTA).

Also present to hear the statement was Ma Cuihong, who as Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-general in Songkhla also heads the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China.

Consul Zhou made it plain that the top priority of the delegation was to prevent any further Chinese tourists from drowning.

“A lot of Chinese drowning in the Andaman region is the main issue,” he said.

Mr Zhou called for all Chinese tourists engaging in water activities to be warned of the dangers of drowning. He even called tour companies to test tourists on whether they understand the warnings before they are allowed to enter the water.

“This way the tourists will have better knowledge of water safety and this will reduce the number of drowning incidents,” he said.

Mr Zhou also called for measures to ensure marine transport was safe. “Especially speedboats, which must have rescue equipment on board to save tourists’ lives in emergencies.” he said.

“Tour companies must make sure that boat crews and the equipment on board is in perfect working order for each trip,” he added.

Specifically regarding beach safety, Mr Zhou said plainly: “Tourists need more lifeguards on each beach to ensure faster response times when needed. This will help to save tourists lives.”

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, in front of representatives of at least 16 Phuket government offices, defended the efforts by local officials.

“Officials work hard on enforcing the rules for tourists’ safety, on the road and in the sea,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Especially in the hiring of lifeguards, which is now looked after by local administration organisations (OrBorTor and municipalities) but funded by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor),” Governor Norraphat said.

However, it was not explained to the delegation that funding from the PPAO has not yet arrived as confirmed by all the municipalities contacted by The Phuket News less than two weeks ago, including government concession contract holder LP Laikhum Co Ltd. (See story here.)

“Lifeguards will be certified to international standard,” Governor Norraphat added, again not recognising that a beach audit by International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) Marine Safety Warrant Officer for Phuket Daren Jenner had rated all but Patong Beach as a “Fail” in terms of adequate beach safety coverage. (See story here.)

“I expect our effective working will increase Chinese tourists’ confidence in Phuket province,” Gov Norraphat said.

In turn, Consul Zhou politely thanked the Governor.

“Thank you so much for paying attention to Chinese tourists’ concerns, including in incidents when Chinese tourists were in accidents or died. Phuket officials look after Chinese tourists very well after they are in an accident and are in hospital.

“I hope that following up on all these issues will hopefully reduce the number of Chinese tourists dying,” Mr Zhou said.

Of note, the visit yesterday by Consul-General Zhou and Director Zhang came just two weeks after their own embassy delegation visited Phuket in person to asses beach safety and other safety concerns involving Chinese tourists.

During that visit, Zhou Guangxu, Third Secretary and Vice Consul of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and Li Chunlin, Counselor and Consul General from Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in The Kingdom of Thailand, expressly called for trained, experienced lifeguards to patrol Phuket’s beaches. (See stories here and here.)

The visit yesterday also came just nine days after ISLA Marine Safety Warrant Officer Mr Jenner delivered the beach safety audit to the Chinese embassy in Bangkok in person. (See story here.)

Consul Zhou and Director Zhang coming to Phuket to urge officials to take better precautions ot preserve Chinese tourists’ safety is becoming a regular event.

They were in Phuket only in March this year to plea for Phuket officials to do more to improve the safety of tourists visiting the island and surrounding region. (See story here.)

In response, although the PPAO has yet to publicly reveal what money it has to support lifeguards and to make those funds available so local municipalities can actually have lifeguards on patrol, some agencies are stepping up to spend impressive budgets on the issue.

Only yesterday did it become clear that local officials are looking to splash out B140 million on a CCTV project that is claimed will help lifeguards identify swimmers in distress in strong surf. (See story here.)

 

 

vegasbaby | 24 May 2018 - 19:37:01 

It's obvious that the Thai officials are way behind the curve and have no command of the tourism infrastructure or management knowledge.  Rather than kissing the Chinese and assuring them that their citizens will return home alive after a dangerous holiday in Phuket, they instead offer "trust us" bumper stickers.  The Chinese should cut their tourism 50% until Phuket can get their s_...

Fascinated | 24 May 2018 - 19:14:12 

It's pretty clear that the Gov doesn't have a scoobies about what is going on with the beaches- it's a farce.

Kurt | 24 May 2018 - 17:03:45 

Oh, and what is the logic to spend 140 million on CCTV to support beach life guards if there are no life guards.
Have trained life guards first.
How much kick backs are in that 140 million budget for CCTV what due lack of maintenance in sea air conditions within a year is not functioning smart anymore as many CCTV on the island 'conveniently' not do at crucial moments?

Kurt | 24 May 2018 - 16:30:11 

Sour thai faces on photos.
You see the thai thinking: "Why are you intruding in our thai bubble. We do nothing our way".
The cynical chinese compliment and thanks for taking care of hospitalized and death Chinese speaks book chapters,...wow, what a Phuket Officials loose face day.

And, Phuket Governors orders of more than 2 months ago still not carried out.

BenPendejo | 24 May 2018 - 12:48:51 

"Officials work hard on enforcing the rules for tourists’ safety, on the road and in the sea,” Gov Norraphat said. Typical head-in-the-sand response which should really cost him his job. It seems everybody except the Governor and other do-nothing officials realize the pathetic management of issues regarding tourist safety. Clearly, the urgency of Phuket's situation has fallen on deaf ...

Pauly44 | 24 May 2018 - 12:46:00 

Akin to talking to a brick wall, the independent assessment would have been scathing, Thai beauracrats quibbling over who gets what from the budget is what it boils down to, ordinarily a very embarassing position for any country to be in but doesn't seem to be an issue for Phuket authorities as they could care less about the drownings of foreigners.

Nasa12 | 24 May 2018 - 12:43:51 

Not many happy face on this 4 picture.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

