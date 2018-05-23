FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
B140mn CCTV project punted to support Phuket ‘Smart City’ lifeguards

PHUKET: The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has revealed plans to spend B140 million on a CCTV system to somehow support lifeguards to provide better protection for swimmers at Phuket beaches during the dangerous southwest monsoon.

tourismtechnologymarineSafety

Wednesday 23 May 2018, 05:58PM

The B140 million CCTV system is aimed at helping lifeguards identifying swimmers in distress in Phuket's southwest monsoon surf. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pracha Asawathira, Manager of the DEPA office in Phuket, has presented the plan to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, reports ManagerOnline. (See story here.)

However, the story, posted yesterday (May 22), did not define when the plan was presented. The plan has yet to be reported by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

“We want to support the lifeguards in their work, which will provide safety to tourists,” Mr Pracha said.

“Plus we want to show the press that we are confident that Phuket is ready to be a ‘Smart City’, now that we have Wi-Fi hotspots installed at 1,000 points, which we announced last month,” Mr Pracha expounded.

“CCTV cameras will support lifeguards to be more effective in their work, especially while there are not enough lifeguards to take care of all the tourists,” he added.

Apparently a “special program” will allow the CCTV cameras to identify when swimmers are no longer in the designated safe swimming zones, and send direct alerts to a mobile phone via an application, Mr Pracha explained.

“DEPA presented this project to Governor Norraphat Plodthong. I think 40 cameras are worth about B140 million to be installed on 13 beaches. If we get the budget, then it will take about four months to install.

“Now we have installed a CCTV camera at Patong Beach for testing. It will be used soon,” Mr Pracha said.

“If this project is not approved, I will present it to local administration organisation (OrBorTor and municipalities).

“I am confident in this CCTV project. It will definitely improve Phuket’s tourism image, and especially boost tourists’ confidence in the safety of their lives,” Mr Pracha added.

 

 

BenPendejo | 25 May 2018 - 13:36:14 

Lifeguard contract for 23 million baht was shut down, but now these stooges want to spend 5 times as much on lifeguard cameras.  You just can't make this s#1t up.  Greed and corruption are clearly alive and thriving here in Phuket.  Thai officials are showing that they really don't understand the seriousness of the issue, and that concern for tourist safety is just not that important.

Foot | 25 May 2018 - 11:40:45 

Island Man is correct.
As with most of the traffic CCTC, they rarely work, be maintained, or even monitored.
The B140 million would pay for 100 lifeguards @ B15K month, year round, for six years.  Ans, still provide funds for operational costs.
I love Thailand, but, it's difficult to understand why the simplest solutions are ignored and the unworkable, most expensive are used.
Why i$ thi$ ...

Island Man | 25 May 2018 - 08:48:14 

Why spend an exorbitant amount of money when towers, maned with lifeguards with binoculars, would do the job cheaper and more efficiently?

Kurt | 24 May 2018 - 16:48:54 

Do Phuket Authorities/Officials not understand that CCTV is just  noticing/recording accidents and drownings, not SMART PREVENTING 
When they start smart thinking and acting?

Being SMART is: Having trained beach life guards
Phuket Officials fascination with electronics, wifi, CCTV, not working Tsunami buoys and warning towers is alarming.
But lovely dismissing all of being responsible.

BenPendejo | 24 May 2018 - 12:55:13 

Actually, if anything, the cameras should be trained on the lifeguards, filming them napping, smoking, yakking with friends, and not paying attention. But I bet the lifeguards love this idea, as it will allow them to sit on their arses and continue doing nothing, just wait for an emergency message from the camera system.  After each drowning, they can blame the camera for not telling them sooner.

Nasa12 | 24 May 2018 - 11:39:33 

We must understand that Thai especially in Phuket will just sit in an office with aircon and watch tv (CCTV).And think how can they scam and cheat more money.

Sue Yu2 | 24 May 2018 - 10:41:39 

Pathetic. If the authorities spent even a fraction of the proposed B140m on a proper budget for lifeguards then problems could be solved. Instead penny-pinching is costing peoples' lives. Stupid, stupid idea.

Rorri_2 | 24 May 2018 - 06:32:43 

Also note that the tower, during patrol hours, is always manned,  with lifeguards patrolling the beach....NOt sitting around on their arse.

Rorri_2 | 24 May 2018 - 06:30:59 

CCTV camera do not replace eyes on the beach, this is just another example of Thailand believing technology can replace people, eg, the so called safe zones. No patrolled beaches,in Australia, use cameras to replace/aid the lifeguards, perhaps these fools should watch an Australian TV series "Bondi Rescue."

MartinK | 24 May 2018 - 05:37:17 

boondoggle(noun):work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

