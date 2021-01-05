Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

PHUKET: Phuket concluded the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year with one death and 36 people injured in road accidents over the holiday period, according to officials.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 11:20AM

The main statistics for yesterday and this year’s campaign. Image: DDPM

One person was injured when a motorbike struck the back of a pickup truck on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang yesterday (Jan 4). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 5) that the 24-hour period for Jan 4, the last day of the campaign, saw five people injured in four accidents, with no deaths.

Three of the four accidents recognised occurred in Muang District, with the remaining accident occurring in Thalang. Four of the people injured were male, and one was female.

In contrast, the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) official website reports that 46 people were injured in road accidents in Phuket during the same 24 hours.

DDPM-Phuket this morning also reported that Phuket suffered a total of 35 accidents with 36 people and one death for the whole seven-day campaign. Of the 36 people injured, 26 were male and 10 were female.

Again, in contrast, ThaiRSC reports that 299 people were injured and one person died in road accidents in Phuket during the whole seven days.

According to the report posted this morning, Phuket last year suffered 54 people injured in 47 accidents – with zero deaths. Phuket officials do not recognise two deaths last year as being attributable to the campaign for New year 2020.

During this year’s campaign, Muang District suffered 19 accidents resulting in 20 people being injured and one death, while Kathu and Thalang districts both saw eight accidents with eight injured, today’s report noted.

Phuket’s one recognised road fatality for this year’s New Year Seven Days campaign saw Kasemsan Kamphan, 54, killed in the early hours of Jan 1 after the motorbike he was sitting on while waiting at traffic lights to turn right onto Kwang Rd in Wichit was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver, not named in official reports, was reported to have been charged with drunk driving.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 866 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Jan 4, as follows:

40 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

60 fined for not wearing seatbelts

272 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined for speeding

58 fined for ignoring traffic signals

39 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

18 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

38 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

0 people were arrested for drunk driving

341 people fined for not wearing helmets

In total, Phuket police reported issuing 2,739 fines for moving violations during the campaign period, as follows:

93 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

195 fined for not wearing seatbelts

728 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined for speeding

172 fined for ignoring traffic signals

136 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

46 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

149 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

3 people were arrested for drunk driving

1,217 people fined for not wearing helmets

In comparison, DDPM-Phuket last year reported that police in Phuket issued 8,437 fines for moving violations during the seven-day campaign for New Year 2020. Of those, 193 were for drunk driving.

This year, just three people were charged for drunk driving.