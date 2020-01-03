THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials

Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials

PHUKET: Phuket has concluded the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year with zero deaths, Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai announced this morning (Jan 3).

tourismtransportaccidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 January 2020, 12:04PM

Phuket concluded the campaign with 53 people injured in 47 accidents during the seven days. Image: DDPM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket suffered just one accident on the last day of the campaign, yesterday, Vice Governor Supoj noted, Image: DDPM

To the contrary, the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) website this morning reported 134 accidents as occurring in Phuket for the 24 hours of Jan 2.

« »

At the daily morning briefing for the campaign with fellow relevant officials at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor Supoj noted that Phuket concluded the campaign with 53 people injured in 47 accidents during the seven days, which began last Friday and ended at midnight last night (Dec 27 – Jan 2).

Amazingly, Phuket suffered just one accident on the last day of the campaign, yesterday, Vice Governor Supoj noted, referring to the official report compiled by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

During the 24 hours from midnight to midnight on Jan 2, Phuket recorded just one person injured in one accident, in Muang District, he said.

Siriwan Khunpitak, 57, suffered scratches and reported pain in her right arm after the motorbike she was riding and another motorbike collided on Nakorn Rd in Phuket Town at 3:35pm, noted the DDPM report.

Ms Siriwan was wearing a helmet at the time and was not under the influence of alcohol, and is now receiving treatment at the orthopedics department at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the DDPM report added.

Of note, the DDPM statistics count only accidents that result in deaths or in persons requiring hospital treatment. The DDPM statistics do not recognise any other accidents. To the contrary, the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) website this morning reported 104 accidents as occurring in Phuket for the 24 hours of Jan 2.

This year’s campaign for the New Year is a marked improvement on last year, when Phuket recorded 53 people injured in 55 accidents, but with six people killed on the roads during the seven days.

Vice Governor Supoj this morning also reported that police in Phuket issued 930 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Jan 2, as follows:

• 31 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 60 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 228 fined for driving without a licence

• 6 fined speeding

• 49 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 43 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 28 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

JW Marriott Phuket

• 36 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 43 arrested for drunk driving

• 406 fined for not wearing helmets

According to the DDPM report, police in Phuket issued 8,437fines for moving violations during the seven days, as follows:

• 267 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 633 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 2,315 fined for driving without a licence

• 227 fined speeding

• 396 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 386 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 246 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 296 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 193 arrested for drunk driving during the period

• 3,478 fined for not wearing helmets

