Phuket COVID cases remain at three

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island remains at three: the father who contracted the virus at a big bike rally on Koh Lanta last week and his two sons, aged 9 and 13.

COVID-19corruptionhealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 December 2020, 05:13PM

The PPHO noted in its that so far 156 people who had come into contact with the man or his sons had been tested for the virus, with 156 testing negative and five test results still yet to be confirmed.

The PPHO marked its report as accurate as of 8:30pm last night (Dec 24).

The 40-year-old father, designated “Case 228”, had come into low-risk contact with 40 people, and high-risk contact with a further 31 people, the PPHO reported.

Of the 31 believed to have been high-risk candidates for contracting the disease, 26 tested negative and five were still waiting for test results, the PPHO noted.

The man’s 13-year-old son, designated “Case 229”, came into high-risk contact with 70 people. All 70 tested negative for COVID-19, the PPHO said.

The father’s other son, a 9-year-old boy designated “Case 230”, came into high-risk contact with 60 people. All 60 tested negative for COIVD-19, the PPHO also noted.

Amid fears COVID-19 would spread quickly among those who had come into contact with the two children, the two schools that the boys attended, the 13-year-old attended Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town, and the 9-year-old attended kindergarten classes at Kajonkietpattana School in WIchit, were both closed immediately on being informed that the children were COVID-positive.

All government schools and many private schools were soon closed to prevent any possible transmission of the disease, and subsequently many schools across the island underwent intensive sanitising of risk areas.

PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew yesterday also noted that intensive checks on all migrant workers are continuing across the island following the outbreak from the fishing port area in Samut Sakhon.

He also urged people to report any incidents or people suspected of being related to COVID-19 risk to call the “Phuket COVID Hotlines” at 094-5938876 and 062-2435116.

The government yesterday reported 81 new COVID cases, including migrants.

Of the 81 new COVID-19 cases, 37 were local infections, 35 were migrant workers and nine were quarantined arrivals – altogether raising the total to 5,910, reported the Bangkok Post.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said 26 of the 37 local infection cases were linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Samut Sakhon province. The other 11 were still under investigation.

The local infections included vendors, government officials, seafood transport workers and bank employees. Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease, he said.

So far, the outbreak that emerged at the Central Shrimp Market of Samut Sakhon province had spread to 31 provinces, the spokesman said.

The 35 new cases among migrant workers were detected by active testing.

They were among 8,810 people tested in Samut Sakhon. Of those tested, 1,308 (15%) were positive. Health officials planned to test about 10,000 people in Samut Sakhon to ensure Covid-19 control, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 1,308 infected migrant workers, about 500 were admitted to hospitals, with a few cases of serious illness. The others were quarantined only, he said.

Dr Taweesilp asked local people in Samut Sakhon not to oppose the establishment of a field hospital in the province. It was important to detect cases in Samut Sakhon as soon as possible, and the field hospital had an important role in the process, he said.

The field hospital did not pose any transmission threat to local people. It was as safe as quarantine facilities, including the hotels providing quarantine services in urban areas, Dr Taweesilp said.

He said that as long as COVID-19 cases, and the spread of the virus, were at controllable levels, people and businesses cooperated, and there were adequate medical and public health resources, the system of Covid-19 control zoning would continue.

However, if any of the conditions failed there would be a national lockdown, as was imposed in March this year, Dr Taweesilp said.

The nine quarantined arrival cases came from the United States, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.

Of the total 5,910 local cases, 4,130 had recovered, including 21 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 1,713 were in hospitals. The death toll remained at 60.

Since the pandemic started early this year, local COVID-19 cases have consisted of 3,967 local infections, 1,943 arrivals and 1,308 migrant workers, the CCSA said

Global COVID-19 cases rose by 665,189 over the previous 24 hours to 79.73 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,718 to 1.75 million. The US had the most cases at 19.11 million, up 193,030.