Phuket bus relaunch delayed

PHUKET: The relaunch of long-haul buses out of Phuket to Bangkok on June 1 has been delayed until at least June 30, the state transport company Transport Co, better known by its Thai initials “BorKor Sor”, has announced.

transportCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 02:43PM

No long-haul buses to or from Phuket will operate until at least June 30, the BorKorSor announced yesterday (May 26). Photo: BorKorSor

In its initial announcement earlier this month, the BorKorSor announced that from June 1, buses bound for Phuket were to depart Bangkok from Mor Chit 2 bus terminal at 6am and the New Southern Bus Terminal (“SaiTaiMai”) at 6:40am.

The bus from Phuket to Bangkok was to depart from Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada at 6:45am each day.

Other daily buses between Bangkok and Samui and Bangkok and Trang were also to resume on June 1.

However, the BorKorSor announced yesterday that no buses to any destinations in Southern Thailand would resume from June 1.

The reason given for the delay was the one-month extension of the Emergency decree announced late yesterday afternoon.

“According to the Cabinet approving to extend the Emergency Decree for another month from June 1-30 in accordance with the recommendations of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to control and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we would like to prevent travel on all southern routes until the policy changes,” the BorKorSor said in its statement yesterday.

“We will inform passengers when travel returns to normal,” the statement added.

People looking to use BorKorSor bus services were urged to call the 24-hour hotline 1490 and to follow updates on its Facebook page and posted through the Line Group @bus