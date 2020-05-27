BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket bus relaunch delayed

Phuket bus relaunch delayed

PHUKET: The relaunch of long-haul buses out of Phuket to Bangkok on June 1 has been delayed until at least June 30, the state transport company Transport Co, better known by its Thai initials “BorKor Sor”, has announced.

transportCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 02:43PM

No long-haul buses to or from Phuket will operate until at least June 30, the BorKorSor announced yesterday (May 26). Photo: BorKorSor

No long-haul buses to or from Phuket will operate until at least June 30, the BorKorSor announced yesterday (May 26). Photo: BorKorSor

In its initial announcement earlier this month, the BorKorSor announced that from June 1, buses bound for Phuket were to depart Bangkok from Mor Chit 2 bus terminal at 6am and the New Southern Bus Terminal (“SaiTaiMai”) at 6:40am.

The bus from Phuket to Bangkok was to depart from Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada at 6:45am each day.

Other daily buses between Bangkok and Samui and Bangkok and Trang were also to resume on June 1.

However, the BorKorSor announced yesterday that no buses to any destinations in Southern Thailand would resume from June 1.

The reason given for the delay was the one-month extension of the Emergency decree announced late yesterday afternoon.

“According to the Cabinet approving to extend the Emergency Decree for another month from June 1-30 in accordance with the recommendations of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to control and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we would like to prevent travel on all southern routes until the policy changes,” the BorKorSor said in its statement yesterday.

“We will inform passengers when travel returns to normal,” the statement added.

People looking to use BorKorSor bus services were urged to call the 24-hour hotline 1490 and to follow updates on its Facebook page and posted through the Line Group @bus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total hold at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition
Body of foreign man found floating off Krabi
From Wall Street to Bethlehem, iconic sites reopen from virus
Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Birth at a COVID checkpoint! Annual break for wildlife, parks? Emergency extended! || May 26
Hong Kong leader tries to reassure investors rattled by China law
Phuket officials mark zero new cases, total stands at 227
Governor formally welcomes first Russian Consul General for Phuket
Woman gives birth at COVID-19 checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total hold at 227

OK...despite the fact that zero cases we have on Phuket there are 9 overall imported in Thailand... ...(Read More)

Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

That 1000 thb per month, is that per person or per family? is a family of 5 receiving 5000 thb per ...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

Technology, Track & Trace, facial recognition, virtual reality travel. Wow, a mouth full confere...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

@ Capricornball, I can confirm they still building on this site, have sent picture and movie to PN, ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

It gets worse. If construction is going ahead then where are they getting their supplies from? They&...(Read More)

Thailand logs three new COVID cases, no deaths

k...read the article which states, "The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. No...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

..Optaining SHA certification. How much the operator has to pay for that paper with stamp? Valid 2 ...(Read More)

Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

Why even bother pre-bragging about helping folks when it's not likely going to happen? Just do ...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

'Technology will play a role in enhancing tourist experiences such as track and trace applicatio...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Since lifeguards appear to be back at many beaches with no one to guard why not get them to clean up...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 