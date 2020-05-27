Emergency decree extended

BANGKOK: The Emergency Decree has been extended for one month, from June 1 to 30, Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat announced late yesterday afternoon (May 26).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 10:13AM

Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat announced the extension yesterday (May 26). Photo: NNT

The ministers agreed to extend the emergency decree for another month,as proposed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Ms Narumon said.

The Cabinet is also to consider a third phase of easing lockdown restrictions, imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as the relaxation of curfew hours, reported state news agency NNT.

The Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), Gen Somsak Rungsita, in his capacity as chairman of the committee on easing COVID-19 restrictions, said the NSC will hold a meeting at 1:30pm today (May 27) to consider the third phase of relaxing disease-control measures as well as a reduction in curfew hours.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand noted in its announcement that Ms Narumon said that the state of emergency is needed to ensure Thailand’s efficiency on the COVID-19 control measures, especially as the country is entering the third phase for easing restrictions.

The CCSA will convene on Friday (May 29) to decide on the details for the reopening of more businesses and activities, the TAT added.

The government is also mulling whether the current 11pm-4am nighttime curfew can be shortened to midnight to 4am, the report noted.

Thailand continues to seal off all entry/access points (land, sea and air) to the country, the TAT noted.

On May 16, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced an extension of the temporary ban on all international flights to Thailand until June 30.

In its report, NNT also highlighted that the Cabinet meeting yesterday also approved a monthly subsidy of B1,000 per person for vulnerable groups for three months, from May to July this year.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said yesterday the Cabinet ministers agreed with the B1-trillion loan screening committee’s resolution related to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s proposal, to provide financial aid to 13 million people in three vulnerable groups.

They include 1.4 million children under six years old in poor families, 9.6 million senior citizens and 2 million people with disabilities.

In addition to their current allowances, this financial assistance will help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, said the report.

A total of B39 billion will be allocated from the government’s loan decree, with each recipient to receive B2,000 next month and B1,000 in July.