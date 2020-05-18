Bangkok-Phuket buses slated for June 1

PHUKET: Long-haul buses out of Phuket to Bangkok are set to start rolling again on June 1 as the state transport company Transport Co, better known by its Thai initials “BorKor Sor”, today resumed its long-distance buses out of Bangkok to Northern Thailand and the Northeast.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 May 2020, 01:04PM

Social distancing will be observed on the buses. Image: BorKorSor

Buses between Bangkok and Phuket, Samui and Trang will resume on June 1. Image: BorKorSor

Buses from Bangkok to the North and Northeast resumed today (May 18). Image: BorKorSor

Officials at the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada held a meeting on Friday (May 15) to prepare for the resumption of bus services. Photo: Phuket Bus Terminal 2 / Facebook

From June 1, buses bound for Phuket will depart Bangkok from Mor Chit 2 bus terminal at 6am and the New Southern Bus Terminal (“SaiTai Mai”) at 6:40am.

The bus from Phuket to Bangkok will depart from Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada at 6:45am each day, the BorKorSor has announced.

Officials at the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada held a meeting on Friday (May 15) to prepare for the resumption of bus services.

Also starting from June 1 will be buses between Bangkok and Samui, and Bangkok and Trang

From June 1, buses bound for Samui will depart Bangkok from Mor Chit 2 bus terminal at 6am and the New Southern Bus Terminal (“SaiTai Mai”) at 6:30am. The bus from Samui to Bangkok will depart at 5:30am each day.

Buses from Bangkok to Trang will depart from Mor Chit 2 bus terminal at 6:15am and the New Southern Bus Terminal (“SaiTai Mai”) at 6:45am. The bus from Trang to Bangkok will depart at 6:40am each day.

Passengers are to be spaced accordingly with one metre between each traveller, and all staff and passengers travelling on the buses must wear a face mask at all times and should expect to have their temperatures checked every two hours, the BorKorSor explained in its announcement.

All touch areas are to be cleaned frequently, and buses are to be cleaned thoroughly and left open for one to two hours while parked in the sun after cleaning, the BorKorSor added.

All persons are to wear face masks at all times while at the bus terminal.

Any persons found with a body temperature above 37.5°C will not be allowed to board the bus, the BorKorSor explained clearly.

Also, all passengers must complete a document reporting to provincial authorities their medical history and travel plans to help health officials work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the BorKorSor added.

REGISTER FIRST

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has issued a strong reminder that all people wanting to leave Phuket must register with provincial authorities first through the online form at www.phuket.go.th

Whether or not people will be approved to leave travel will depend on the “necessary reason” given, and all people must follow the COVID-19 prevention measures as prescribed by the government, PR Phuket explained in its post late yesterday.

Applicants must also obtain a "Fit to Travel" document, available here, in order to travel across provinces and to show officials when they arrive at their destination, where they must observe a 14-day quarantine, PR Phuket repeated.

The Fit to Travel permit, which can be downloaded by applicants after they have been approved, must be presented at the Phuket Check Point in order to be permitted to leave the island, the post noted.

People can still register to leave the island in person at Muang District Office, Wichit Municipality, Kathu District Office, Kathu Municipality, Thalang District Office and Srisoonthorn Municipality until May 15.

After then, permits will be available online only, the post added.

Only after applicants have been issued a Fit to Travel should they register with the Phuket Provincial Police through the PhuketSmartCheck-in app to book their “queue” to leave Phuket, the post explained.

Phuket Provincial Police yesterday reminded people that the PhuketSmartCheck-in app stops accepting applications at 6pm each day.

People can confirm whether they have been approved to leave by entering their name and Thai government ID card number in the form at https://www.phuket.go.th from 7pm each day.

Phuket Provincial Police yesterday also repeated that apart from those already permitted to enter Phuket (such as drivers making essential deliveries and medical personnel), all other people must have an essential reason to enter Phuket.

Emergency patients, people with doctor appointments or those attending court or required to assist police with investigations were being approved to enter Phuket, the post noted.

The Provincial Police urged people wanting to enter Phuket to register first through the PhuketSmartCheck-in app.

People can check the app after 8pm each day to see if they had been approved to enter the province.

People who are not approved entry to Phuket may have submitted incorrect information or documents, and may submit a new request through the app, the post noted

“If you are still not approved, you will have to wait for provincial authorities to announce that the province is open to allow people to come back in,” the post said plainly.

People entering Phuket will be screened and must provide officials with necessary information to help them prevent the spread of COVID-19, the police explained in their post

Health officials may require people entering Phuket to observe a 14-day quarantine period, the post noted.