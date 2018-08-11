PHUKET: The man who robbed the Government Housing Bank branch in Pa Khlok at gunpoint yesterday (Aug 10) is in custody after surrendering to police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 August 2018, 02:20PM

Inside the home, police found the distinctive helmet worn during the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike used in the robbery was found at the home. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The manhunt began after the man, now identified as Sombut Poonprasart, 27, from Phuket, entered the bank at 9:05am yesterday morning and held a gun point blank at the head of the security guard while ordering the teller to hand over the cash in the teller drawer.

Sombut exited the bank some 39 seconds later with B26,900 cash in hand. (See story here.)

Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 11) that officers had tracked Sombut to his home in a housing estate not far from the bank he robbed.

Officers raided the house, but Sombut was not at home, police confirmed.

While police continued their investigation to track down Sombut’s whereabouts, Sombut contacted the Thalang Police to arrange his surrender.

Police returned to search his home and Sombut showed officers where he threw the gun used in the robbery into the long grass beside the road while making his escape.

During question Sombut told police that he had been unable to find work since his job in Patong ended two years ago, and that he was six months behind in payments on his mortgage on the house he was living in.

He had secured the mortgage with the Government Housing Bank.

At this stage police have yet to confirm whether Sombut is the same man who snatched a gold necklace in a drive-by on a motorbike ni front of the Phanason Village housing estate in Thalang on Thursday (Aug 9). (See story here.)