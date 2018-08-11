THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket bank robber surrenders

PHUKET: The man who robbed the Government Housing Bank branch in Pa Khlok at gunpoint yesterday (Aug 10) is in custody after surrendering to police.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 August 2018, 02:20PM

Wanted bank robber Sombut Poonprasart, 27, from Phuket, has surrendered to police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wanted bank robber Sombut Poonprasart, 27, from Phuket, has surrendered to police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombut Poonprasart, 27, showed police where he threw away the gun used in the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike used in the robbery was found at the home. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike used in the robbery was found at the home. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Inside the home, police found the distinctive helmet worn during the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Inside the home, police found the distinctive helmet worn during the robbery. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The manhunt began after the man, now identified as Sombut Poonprasart, 27, from Phuket, entered the bank at 9:05am yesterday morning and held a gun point blank at the head of the security guard while ordering the teller to hand over the cash in the teller drawer.

Sombut exited the bank some 39 seconds later with B26,900 cash in hand. (See story here.)

Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 11) that officers had tracked Sombut to his home in a housing estate not far from the bank he robbed.

Officers raided the house, but Sombut was not at home, police confirmed.

While police continued their investigation to track down Sombut’s whereabouts, Sombut contacted the Thalang Police to arrange his surrender.

QSI International School Phuket

Police returned to search his home and Sombut showed officers where he threw the gun used in the robbery into the long grass beside the road while making his escape.

During question Sombut told police that he had been unable to find work since his job in Patong ended two years ago, and that he was six months behind in payments on his mortgage on the house he was living in.

He had secured the mortgage with the Government Housing Bank.

At this stage police have yet to confirm whether Sombut is the same man who snatched a gold necklace in a drive-by on a motorbike ni front of the Phanason Village housing estate in Thalang on Thursday (Aug 9). (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Phuket Town thief nabbed after stealing B30k in lottery tickets
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip
Lottery vendor charged after B90mn falsehood exposed
Four gunmen involved in Ayutthaya fatal attack arrested
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Phuket whale shark fishing boats probed for human trafficking
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Blacklisting assured for ‘raped’ British woman
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case
Police call for reports against loan sharks as gang of six taken down
Shih Tzu sidekick aided couple’s crime spree
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 