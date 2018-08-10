THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Police manhunt underway after armed Phuket bank robbery

PHUKET: Police are scouring the island for a man who robbed a Government Housing Bank branch in Thalang this morning (Aug 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 August 2018, 11:49AM

The robber threatened bank staff with a gun, and made off with B25,000. Image: CCTV

The robbery, which was caught on CCTV, took place at 9:05am.

The bank’s security footage shows the robbery entering the branch while wearing a motorbike helmet helmet, black jacket with a single orange/red stripe on each sleeve and black pants.

Threatening the security guard by pointing the gun point blank at the employee’s head, the robber ordered the teller to empty the cash from the drawer into a black bag, which she did without hesitation.

The robber made off with B25,000 (* later confirmed to be B26,900), and fled the scene on a black Honda Scoopy i motorbike with no license plate attached. He was last seen heading toward the Heroines’ Monument.

Patrol officers have been informed of the suspect’s and the motorbike’s description, and are checking CCTV in the hope of tracking him down.

 

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 12 August 2018 - 09:52:42 

"Persons with a motorbike helmet on should not be able to enter anywhere" Yes,if there is a law forbidding it,no robber will wear them anymore.Hahaha!

BigA | 11 August 2018 - 07:03:12 

Persons with a  motorbike helmet  on should not be able to enter anywhere.!This security  guy should also be checked!! Same if you see 2 person with helmets and one wearing a shoulder bag on a motorbike call the police!Honest Thais only wear one helmet!

Horst

