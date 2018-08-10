THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police link armed bank robbery with gold necklace snatch

PHUKET: Police believe that the man who robbed a bank in Pa Khlok this morning may be the same man who robbed a gold necklace valued at about B9,400 from a victim in Thalang yesterday morning (Aug 9)

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 August 2018, 05:22PM

The man who robbed a bank in Pa Khlok this morning and the man caught on CCTV snatching a gold necklace in Thalang yesterday were wearing an identical, if not the same, helmet. Photo: Thalang Police

The man who robbed a bank in Pa Khlok this morning and the man caught on CCTV snatching a gold necklace in Thalang yesterday were wearing an identical, if not the same, helmet. Photo: Thalang Police

Police reported that the theft took place at about 9:30am in front of the Phanason Village housing estate in Baan Liphon, Thalang.

The thief was wearing a black motorbike helmet similar if not identical to the one worn by the man who carried out the armed robbery this morning. (See story here.)

He also wore a black mask, black jacket and black pants.

The thief yesterday was last seen speeding off on a black-white Honda Click motorbike with no license plate fitted from Bang Ma Ruan lagoon to Thepkrasattri Rd.

Any persons who believe they may information are urged to call the national police hotline 191.

Alternatively people can notify Cherng Talay Police Station at 076-325639 or Thalang Police Station at 076-313919.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Phuket Town thief nabbed after stealing B30k in lottery tickets
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip
Lottery vendor charged after B90mn falsehood exposed
Four gunmen involved in Ayutthaya fatal attack arrested
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Phuket whale shark fishing boats probed for human trafficking
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Blacklisting assured for ‘raped’ British woman
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case
Police call for reports against loan sharks as gang of six taken down
Shih Tzu sidekick aided couple’s crime spree
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 