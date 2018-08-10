Police reported that the theft took place at about 9:30am in front of the Phanason Village housing estate in Baan Liphon, Thalang.
The thief was wearing a black motorbike helmet similar if not identical to the one worn by the man who carried out the armed robbery this morning. (See story here.)
He also wore a black mask, black jacket and black pants.
The thief yesterday was last seen speeding off on a black-white Honda Click motorbike with no license plate fitted from Bang Ma Ruan lagoon to Thepkrasattri Rd.
Any persons who believe they may information are urged to call the national police hotline 191.
Alternatively people can notify Cherng Talay Police Station at 076-325639 or Thalang Police Station at 076-313919.
