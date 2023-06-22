333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway

Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway

PHUKET: Patong Police have issued a map providing an alternative route now that a one-kilometre section of Phra Metta Rd, one of the main roads through the tourism town, has been closed for flood-prevention works to be carried out.

patongconstructiontransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 June 2023, 01:08PM

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Photo: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Police

Image: Patong Police

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

Image: Patong Muncipality

« »

The section of Phra Mettha Rd affected is from Soi Banzaan to Soi Nanai Ruamjai (Soi Nanai 8). The section of road was closed to all traffic on Tuesday (June 20).

The road was originally announced to be closed to all traffic until Aug 26. However, according to the notice issued by Patong Police, the alternative routes around the flood-prevention works are to remain in effect until only July 5. No clarification has been provided.

The road was closed to traffic so work can be carried out on installing "sand trap (SP1)" near the wastewater treatment plant, police explained in their initial announcement.

Patong Police in their latest notice explained that southbound traffic approaching the closed section of road are advised to turn left onto Soi Banzaan then turn right onto Nanai Rd and continue their journey southbound.

Traffic entering Patong from the south are advised to either turn left or right at the roundabout at the southern end of the town to avoid the affected area altogether.

Northbound traffic can either turn left along Prachanukroh Rd and continue their journey north along the Thaweewong Rd (the Patong beach road). Alternatively, motorists can turn right and continue north along Nanai Rd, then turn left onto Soi Banzaan, then right back onto Phra Metta Rd and continue their journey northbound from there.

The southern section of Phra Metta Rd, before it was given the temporary name Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd (literally “Town Plan Route B”), was known simply as “Soi Tun” (literally “Dead End Street). The section of road is now again literally a dead end.

FLOOD PREVENTION

Patong Deputy Mayor Sanakorn Kisin on Tuesday (June 21) inspected the road closure to discuss the impact on traffic with police. Joining Deputy Mayor Sanakorn were fellow Patong Municipality councillors and officers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

The construction of the sand trap, called “SP1”, is part of the flood-prevention system, said a report by Patong Municipality. The construction period is 70 days, from June 20 to Aug 26. . People were asked to avoid using the said route.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Of note, the affected section of Phra Metta Rd was originally announced to be closed to all traffic until Aug 26. However, according to the notice issued by Patong Police, the alternative routes around the flood-prevention works are to remain in effect until only July 5. No clarification has been provided.

The section of area to undergo the installation of a “sand trap” was identified as the main cause of extensive flooding in the area in November last year.

The incident drew the attention of Pongrat Piromrat, Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning for the whole country, who travelled from Bangkok to inspect the construction site firsthand.

Mr Pongrat was told that construction of the project to expand the drains had been ongoing since 2016. Under the government contract, the deadline for completing the project is this month, November 2021, said an official report of the visit.

However, the project, operating under a budget of “about B222 million”, had not yet been completed.

BUSINESS IMPACT

The works finally continuing will have a dire impact on many businesses along the affected section of road.

However, owners and operators of hotels, guesthouses and other businesses along the west side of Phra Metta Rd near the intersection with Soi Rat U-Thit 200 Pi 2 (which passes the wastewater treatment plant and was once called “Soi Nam Sia ‒ literally “Wastewater Street”), may find the works a blessing.

The west side of the street along that section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed for years due to a roadworks project remaining incomplete for reasons that remain unexplained, other than the contractor has yet to complete it.

Operators along that section of road have suffered with no direct street access to the businesses, and without even streetlights installed, Patong Municipality has been blamed for rising crime in the area.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pork wars, YouTube video gets ‘cops’ in hot water, Patong Hill truck ban || June 21
Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops
Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz
Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir
UK unveils financial backing for Ukraine reconstruction
Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar
Phuket tourism sees rebound amid influx of foreign visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Election Commision confirms results, Another Patong Hill crash, Navy moves to forest || June 20
Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

 

Phuket community
Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

PN ... How can you support these 2 absolute scams? ...(Read More)

‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer

So sorry to hear about that Governor. A great man. May he rest in peace. He was of great inspiration...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

ChristySweet, if it is at bad as you write, perhaps PN can go there, survey, take photos, and make i...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Enough insincere blathering by the BKK-appointed do-nothing Governor. It will be nice when a new gov...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Failed because there is no infrastructure!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

TPN Please come up to Layan soi 7 and smell the 50 meter long toilet that 3 of the the 5 worker cam...(Read More)

Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir

Perhaps the army likes to go 'privately' into meat business? More pork ON the tables in bara...(Read More)

Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir

"Privately owned' on 'army controlled' land.... Doesn't anybody else find that ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

This practice has been going on for ever. When I first arrived here back in the 90s it was regular o...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

It was obvious from the start Phuket would never succeed. Nowhere near ready to be able to cope with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 