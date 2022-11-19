Work underway at site of latest Patong floods

PHUKET: Moves to complete construction work on drains at the wastewater treatment plant in Patong, which was the scene of heavy flooding last week, got underway yesterday (Nov 18).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 November 2022, 01:24PM

Patong Police Station and the surrounding area flooded and a bridge on the road to Kamala suffered damage after a single downpour on Thursday afternoon (Nov 18).

While reports on the duration of the rainfall differed, from 15 minutes to two hours, there were sufficient levels to see floods at the intersection in front of Patong Hospital, located diagonally across the intersection from the police station, likewise the street in front of Patong Municipality offices on Rachaphatanusorn Rd.

Construction near the wastewater plant at the southern end of Patong saw water levels in the drains rise dramatically, with that section of waterway fed by the Pak Bang Canal, which snakes through the back of Patong, passing Patong Municipality offices, Patong Police Station and Patong Hospital en route.

It prompted officials from Patong Municipality to confirm they would urge contractors at the site to expedite their construction works so as to ensure no repeat scenario was experienced.

Suvit Phansaengiam, of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, joined Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri at the site on Thursday to assess the situation.

At 10:30am yesterday Kittisan Kuru, Deputy Mayor of Patong, was joined by fellow officials to review the site where contractors had a backhoe in operation to the drain.

Mr Kittison said the contractor was clearing anything that could possibly cause an obstruction and blockage in the drains, including, dirt, debris and cement.

The contractor would also dig a deeper trench in the canal and cut away steel that was blocking the waterway at the bottom of the bridge to ensure water could flow unobstructed, confirmed Mr Kittison.

Officials would visit the site everyday in an effort to expedite the works, he added, stating that the installation of traffic lights and signs would be completed within the next three days, as per the request of local residents.

Work on the water treatment plant began in 2016 under a project with a B222 million budget. It was due to finish in November 2021 but still has not been completed.