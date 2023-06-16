Major road in Patong to close for two months

PHUKET: A section of Phra Mettha Rd in Patong, running behing Jungceylon shopping mall, will be closed for all traffic for more than two months starting next Tuesday (June, 20), Patong Police have announced.

constructiontransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 June 2023, 05:48PM

A section of Phra Mettha Rd behing Jungceylon mall in Patong will be closed from June 20 though August 26. Image: Patong Police

A section of Phra Mettha Rd behing Jungceylon mall in Patong will be closed from June 20 though August 26. Map: Google Maps

The 1-kilometer-long stretch of Phra Mettha Rd from Soi Banzaan to Soi Nanai Ruamjai (Soi Nanai 8) will be closed from June 20 through August 26 to facilitate the construction of a new element of the much-needed flood prevention system. The element was described by Patong Police as a "sand trap (SP1)" near the wastewater treatment plant.

"In light of this, the public is kindly requested to avoid using the affected route," Patong Police in a notice issued earlier today (June 16).

No information has been provided regarding the access of permanent residents within the closed area. However, it is believed that they will be allowed entry to Phra Mettha Rd, while transit traffic will be prohibited completely during the closure period.