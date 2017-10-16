The Phuket News
Patong nightclub shooter out on B300k bail, clubs ordered to attend ‘security tutorial’

PHUKET: The man arrested for the Hollywood nightclub shooting in Patong last week has been released on B300,000 bail, while nightlife venue operators in Phuket’s premier party town have been called to send their staff to a “security tutorial”.

Monday 16 October 2017, 05:37PM

Manus “Ta” Pongsupakit, 34, has been released on B300,000 bail combined for carrying a firearm in a public place and attempted murder. Image: CCTV, via SouthExpressNews24.com
Manus “Ta” Pongsupakit, 34, surrendered himself to police at Patong Police Station at 4:50pm, little more than 14 hours after fleeing the scene of the shooting last Thursday (Oct 12). (See story here.)

“The suspect in the shooting at Hollywood confessed to carrying a firearm in a public place and attempted murder. He posted B300,000 bail combined for the two charges against him and was released last Friday (Oct 13),” Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News today (Oct 16).

“After this incident, I realised that it is necessary to urge to entertainment venues on Bangla Rd to participate in a security tutorial, including weapon checks and general awareness of security,” Col Tassanai said.

“We will hold this tutorial on Thursday or Friday this week,” he added.

“Actually, this is part of their job. They must not allow any weapons inside entertainment areas. We just have to repeat it to them even though it is their job,” he said.

Col Tassanai declined to comment when asked why people were still inside a Patong club at 2:45am.

The NAKA Island

Little over two weeks ago, Patong Police held a meeting with entertainment-venue operators to discuss operating hours after entertainment operators continually requested later closing times. (See story here).
The nightlife operators wanted the legal closing time for bars and clubs to be pushed back to 3am or 4am.

“We want to help them, but ultimately the decision is up to the government. So we are passing the message to the Governor, who already knows about this situation, and are working to support them,” Col Tassanai said after the meeting, held on Sept 28.

However, he declined to confirmed whether or not a tacit agreement on later closing times had been agreed on. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, the man shot in the leg and in the back with one bullet piercing his lung in the attack, 27-year-old Pongwarit Tiptara, remains in care at Patong Hospital, Col Tassanai confirmed.

“He is getting better. He is still in hospital,” said Col Tassanai.

The shooting occurred after Manus and Mr Pongwarit bumped shoulders while leaving the pub when it closed at about 2:45am. (See story here.)

 

 
