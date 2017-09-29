PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News today that the Patong Police meeting with entertainment operators yesterday afternoon (Sept 28) was focused on â€˜discussingâ€™ operating hours after entertainment operators have continually requested later closing times.

Friday 29 September 2017, 05:21PM

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech (with back to camera) chairs yesterday's meeting with Patong entertainment operators. Photo: Patong Police

“The meeting was with Patong business operators who have requested to extend closing hours to 3am or 4am.

“They say they need extended hours because it is low season and they do not get enough business if they close early,” said Col Tassanai.

“We want to help them, but ultimately the decision is up to the government. So we are passing the message to the Governor, who already knows about this situation, and are working to support them,” he added.

“People must also understand the police point of view. We have a duty to the law but we also want to help who ask for it,” he added.

When asked if businesses are allowed to close later than their legal time as many people suggest, Col Tassanai replied, “There is no answer.

“It is up to the government to decide. I believe the operators are still waiting for a final decision from the Ministry of Interior. I cannot give you an answer on what time was decided,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association Mr Weerawit Krueasombut also did not give details about what was decided in the meeting yesterday.

“Yes, we requested with police to be open until 3am. It was just a normal meeting laying out agreements. We have them once in a while,” he said.

However, Mr Weerawit did not comment on if any closing time was agreed upon.

“Nothing has been done yet,” was all he said.