The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong police, entertainment operators â€˜discussâ€™ opening hours

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News today that the Patong Police meeting with entertainment operators yesterday afternoon (Sept 28) was focused on â€˜discussingâ€™ operating hours after entertainment operators have continually requested later closing times.

police, patong, economics,

Shela Riva

Friday 29 September 2017, 05:21PM

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech (with back to camera) chairs yesterday's meeting with Patong entertainment operators. Photo: Patong Police
Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech (with back to camera) chairs yesterday's meeting with Patong entertainment operators. Photo: Patong Police

“The meeting was with Patong business operators who have requested to extend closing hours to 3am or 4am.

“They say they need extended hours because it is low season and they do not get enough business if they close early,” said Col Tassanai.

“We want to help them, but ultimately the decision is up to the government. So we are passing the message to the Governor, who already knows about this situation, and are working to support them,” he added.

“People must also understand the police point of view. We have a duty to the law but we also want to help who ask for it,” he added.

When asked if businesses are allowed to close later than their legal time as many people suggest, Col Tassanai replied, “There is no answer.

C and C Marine

“It is up to the government to decide. I believe the operators are still waiting for a final decision from the Ministry of Interior. I cannot give you an answer on what time was decided,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association Mr Weerawit Krueasombut also did not give details about what was decided in the meeting yesterday.

“Yes, we requested with police to be open until 3am. It was just a normal meeting laying out agreements. We have them once in a while,” he said.

However, Mr Weerawit did not comment on if any closing time was agreed upon.

“Nothing has been done yet,” was all he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket immigrationâ€™s computer system now â€˜back to normalâ€™

What have they got to hide, unnamed official saying nothing..."back to normal" so it's stil doesn't work!...(Read More)

Maya Bay in â€˜restoration periodâ€™ next June to September, but not closed to visitors

The article doesn't make it clear, June to September, could be 2 months, 3 months or 4, whichever it is they must have some form of "fast gro...(Read More)

Phuket immigrationâ€™s computer system now â€˜back to normalâ€™

Is this for 90 day reporting by individuals, or, for hotels to register their guests?...(Read More)

Goodbye Sepang: Final F1 Malaysian Grand Prix to prove pivotal to 2018 drivers title fight

A Formula One date is a huge money loser for the host country or city. The World Cup and Olympics, however, make F1's losses look tiny by compa...(Read More)

Hunt resumes for Yingluck

Now let's have Abhisit prosecuted and jailed for the blimp fiasco......(Read More)

Phuket pickup truck passenger injured when driver rear-ends trailer truck

I'm guessing he wasn't breathalysed? As per previous comments, most people driving at night are doing so under the influence of alcohol/drugs...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

As the bars/venues in Patong are still operating until 5 AM, it seems that the meeting on 26 or 27th between police and the Patong entertainment indus...(Read More)

Phuket pickup truck passenger injured when driver rear-ends trailer truck

Poor Ms Saitip, having a safe journey all the way from Surathani to Phuket and than, 'in sight of the harbour', some pick up truck slams into ...(Read More)

Hunt resumes for Yingluck

The Court has ruled. An guilty verdict in absentia for Ms Yingluck. Ok, close that book. What for a fresh manhunt, including that DNA sniffing in a m...(Read More)

Acquitted tour operator strikes back, sues police

As being acquitted, now in a civil court case they can claim back their more than 2000 busses, and the billions of baht to clear their debts and lost ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright Â© 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.