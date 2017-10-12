PHUKET: The man wanted for shooting another man at the Hollywood pub on Bangla Rd in Patong early this morning has surrendered himself to Patong Police.

Thursday 12 October 2017, 05:55PM

Manus 'Ta' Pongsupakit, 34, is caught on CCTV fleeing the scene of the shooting. Image via Patong Police

Manus “Ta” Pongsupakit, 34, was wanted for shooting Pongwarit Tiptara, 27, shot once in the leg and once in the back, with a bullet piercing a lung.

Mr Pongwarit was rushed to Patong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

His current condition has yet to be confirmed.

The shooting occurred after Manus and Mr Pongwarit bumped shoulders while leaving the pub when it closed at about 2:45am. (See story here.)

Manus surrendered himself to police at Patong Police Station at 4:50pm, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech confirmed to The Phuket News.

Police by that time had already identified Manus as the shooter and had launched a search for him after seeing him flee the scene on CCTV.

“We now have the suspect Manus ‘Ta’ Pongsupakit, 34, in custody. He came to the police station himself and surrendered,” Col Tassanai said.

“Manus told us that he threw the gun into the sea. We are still questioning him now,” Col Tassanai added.

Col Tassanai declined to comment further on the case.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood pub has been ordered to close for seven days while police continue their investigation into the shooting.