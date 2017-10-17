The Phuket News
Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

PHUKET: The management of the Hollywood nightclub on Bangla Rd, Patong, has had its contract to operate the venue terminated following the shooting in the club in the early hours of last Thursday morning (Oct 12).

patong, tourism, violence, crime,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 10:13AM

A banner posted in front of what was formerly “Hollywood” reads, “Temporarily closed. (Location for rent)”. Photo: Preechawut Keesin
A banner posted in front of what was formerly “Hollywood” reads, “Temporarily closed. (Location for rent)”. Photo: Preechawut Keesin

Preechawut “Prab” Keesin, landlord of the venue and as the head of the Pisona Group of companies one of the most influential people in Patong, confirmed to The Phuket News that the agreement was terminated for a breach of contract, specifically for bringing the venue into disrepute.

The incident saw Manus “Ta” Pongsupakit, 34, pull out a handgun and shoot Pongwarit Tiptara, 27, once in the leg and once in the back, with a bullet piercing a lung, at about 2:45am.

The shooting occurred after a “shoulder bump” while the two faced off as the club was being emptied to shut down for the night. (See story here.)

Manus later surrendered to police, but has now been released on B300,000 bail. (See story here.)

“The contract has been revoked due to this incident,” said Mr Preechawut.

“This incident happened due to drunk men facing up to each other. It always happens at every entertainment venue – when the lights come on, angry feelings arise.

KMM Services

“That is normal. However, the security guard was in the toilet [at the time of the incident],” he explained.

“The security of the previous management team has failed,” he said.

“Also, the contract stipulates that the agreement will be terminated if the tenant creates a bad image in this area or appears in the news negatively. The previous management is willing to accept this,” he said.

“Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai has ordered the club to be closed for seven days. So this is the deal between landlord and tenant that has taken place,” said Mr Preechawut.

“I am now looking for a new management team. However, I am worried about the more than 170 employees who were working for this business, they need jobs. That is what I have to figure out next,” he said.

“Hollywood costs B200,000 per month to rent. The transfer fee depends on the rental period,” he added.

 

 
