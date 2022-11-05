Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures

Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures

PHUKET: Patong Hill remains safe to allow motorbikes and small vehicles to continue passing the landslide site despite recents rains overnight and throughout today (Nov 5), an expert from Kasetsart University has assured.

patongtransportSafetytourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 November 2022, 04:19PM

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

« »

The assurance came via an update posted by the Phuket branch of Radio Thailand this afternoon, reporting on an inspection of the site led by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul.

The inspection was conducted to assess the level of safety at the landslide site, some 500 metres downhill from the Patong City sign, in order to determine whether to continue to allow motorbikes and cars travelling past the site.

Motorbikes have been allowed to travel up and down the hill since Thursday last week (Oct 27).

Cars, vans and pickup trucks have been allowed to travel down the hill only, from Patong to Kathu, since yesterday (Nov 4).

Cars, vans and pickup trucks are still not allowed to travel westbound up the hill from Kathu to Patong as it has not yet been deemed safe enough.

Dr Aphinit Chotisangkat, a professor of geology at Kasetsart University, reported that the water pressure in the soil at the site has not increased, indicating that it is still safe for small vehicles to use the road, said the report earlier today

The contractor hired is continuing to address the landslide site itself, bringing backfilled rock and compacted soil to the area to strengthen the embankment.

“If there is no heavy rain or any unforeseen obstacles to carrying out the repairs, progress in repairing the road will continue as planned,” said the report.

At the time of announcement last week, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said the repairs were hoped to be completed by mid-December.

Officials are continuing to monitor the site for safety, the report today assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting
Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure
‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident
Singaporean killed in motorbike crash
TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans
Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate
Government defends foreign land ownership proposal
Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles
Weather warning issued for Phuket
Demolition of bypass hotel on track

 

Phuket community
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Timothy Regarding your proposed article .Do you want to see that the PN goes out of business ? M...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

People can think whatever they want about Mr.Keesin. At least he come up with a quick solution that ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, that great to know so please keep writing and expose this farce until on the upper hou...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

Americans have the Caribbean 2 hours away and the travel time to Thailand via Korea can be 30 hou...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Its not hard to deal with unlicensed riders. When caught, the bike (or car) is impounded, the rider ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

So where exactly is the 300K now? Properly credited to a government account? In someone's back p...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, could you please write an article on Prab's father. He was the most corrupt individ...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

lure or scam 1M american? lol ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Kurt, the silence fee is the one we dont know, probably a few more zero on the public declared one....(Read More)

Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure

Is there any Official having the brains to initiate/order dredging as a anti-flood measure PRIOR flo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Laguna Phuket

 