Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures

PHUKET: Patong Hill remains safe to allow motorbikes and small vehicles to continue passing the landslide site despite recents rains overnight and throughout today (Nov 5), an expert from Kasetsart University has assured.

patongtransportSafetytourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 November 2022, 04:19PM

The assurance came via an update posted by the Phuket branch of Radio Thailand this afternoon, reporting on an inspection of the site led by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul.

The inspection was conducted to assess the level of safety at the landslide site, some 500 metres downhill from the Patong City sign, in order to determine whether to continue to allow motorbikes and cars travelling past the site.

Motorbikes have been allowed to travel up and down the hill since Thursday last week (Oct 27).

Cars, vans and pickup trucks have been allowed to travel down the hill only, from Patong to Kathu, since yesterday (Nov 4).

Cars, vans and pickup trucks are still not allowed to travel westbound up the hill from Kathu to Patong as it has not yet been deemed safe enough.

Dr Aphinit Chotisangkat, a professor of geology at Kasetsart University, reported that the water pressure in the soil at the site has not increased, indicating that it is still safe for small vehicles to use the road, said the report earlier today

The contractor hired is continuing to address the landslide site itself, bringing backfilled rock and compacted soil to the area to strengthen the embankment.

“If there is no heavy rain or any unforeseen obstacles to carrying out the repairs, progress in repairing the road will continue as planned,” said the report.

At the time of announcement last week, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said the repairs were hoped to be completed by mid-December.

Officials are continuing to monitor the site for safety, the report today assured.