British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

PHUKET: Repair works on the collapsed road at Patong Hill started today (Oct 29), officials have confirmed.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 October 2022, 12:19PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

Kathu Mayor Chai-anan Suthikul said yesterday that contracts were due to be finalised this monring and machinery was set to start work immediately.

Mayor Chai-anan also confirmed that the repair works are scheduled to last between 45-60 days, although further inclement weather could impact that timeline, he added.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was at the site this morning to oversee proceedings as the machinery rolled in and commuters on bikes drove past in the designated lane. All other vehciles have been banned from using the road.

The announcement came after the news that expert geologists have been deployed to install devices to monitor the water content of the soil at the landslide site so that officials can close the road and give advance warning of any impending landslide at the site.

Assoc Prof Dr Aphinit Chotisangkat from the Department of Civil Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, at Kasetsart University and his team inspected the site on Thursday to study the geographic safety of the area.

The team installed devices to monitor the “safety aspects of the soil”, such as soil pressure, soil strength and the percentage volume of groundwater at depths of three metres and six metres.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The system installed will alert relevant officers of any measurements exceeding safety limits although who will be informed directly by the system was not explained.

Sandbags have been placed to guide any rain runoff away from the exposed soil on the side of the road where the landslide occurred Wednesday last week (Oct 19).

Barriers have also been installed to separate traffic flow as motorbike riders make their way up and down the hill past the landslide site.

The road past the landslide site remains open to motorbikes and pedestrians only. Cars and larger vehicles are still banned from crossing the hill.

No official annoucnement was made as to whether the road will be completely closed at any point whilst the repair work takes place.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 29 October 2022 - 14:45:40 

Hopefully, the alert system will work as well as the tsunami early warning buoys (they haven't worked in years )

Fascinated | 29 October 2022 - 13:10:18 

No one has mentioned the recently completed 'super drainage system'  on the LHS side of the road going down towards Kathu- not a great success was it!  Interesting that 7  days has morphed into at least 60- one would almost think the initial statement was yet another case of 'foot in mouthitis'. Watch the Patong City sign next- it has an ominous lean to it. if that comes down the w...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man fatally stabbed outside Phuket Grocery store
Police gun welfare scheme frozen
Demolition of abandoned bypass hotel begins
Forgotten Uyghur detainees face ‘hell on earth’
Phuket mum and son tackle Mt Everest Base Camp
Asean, China engage in sports dialogue in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbikes allowed on Patong Hill, Hotel demolition, Miss Universe Pageant || October 28
Winter’s here, to be colder than last year
Phuket man nabbed with methamphetamine, ammunition
BoT looks for cash deposit solutions
Experts install safety monitors on Patong Hill
Israeli arrested at Phuket airport with bullets in baggage
Thais eager to welcome Chinese coming via rail
World entering ‘most dangerous’ decade, warns Putin
Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Sorry - that should read Damen 2407, or google for electric ferries Bangkok. They also have some mon...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Hopefully, the alert system will work as well as the tsunami early warning buoys (they haven't w...(Read More)

Police gun welfare scheme frozen

Police chiefs in charge is kind of like the fox is in charge of the hen house. Who knows? Maybe even...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

No one has mentioned the recently completed 'super drainage system' on the LHS side of the ...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

@ JohnC, Was typo, sure you know that. :-) Not tug, but thug. Ok? ...(Read More)

Phuket mum and son tackle Mt Everest Base Camp

Excellent adventure!! Our best wishes go with you Kev, Nan and Gus. You certainly know how to get t...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Uncle - you have no idea who I am or what I know. Your character is obvious though. You'd better...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

Beach is hideous, hundreds of coconut trees were felled , dirty sand churned up piles of debris an...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

Cabinet wants the advantages of a free market, but imposes restrictions on certain purchasers? Ripe...(Read More)

Phuket mum and son tackle Mt Everest Base Camp

Reckless endangerment is what a guardian taking a child to extreme weather l winter conditions is ca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket

 