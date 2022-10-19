Police have closed the road for safety reasons.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
PHUKET: The road over Patong Hill collapsed this afternoon (Oct 19). So far no injuries have been reported from the landslide.
Wednesday 19 October 2022, 04:09PM
