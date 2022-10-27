Patong Hill opens for motorbikes

PHUKET: Officials are now allowing motorbikes over Patong Hill, riding past the section of road damaged by the landslide last week.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 October 2022, 09:29AM

The notice by Patong Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice by Kathu Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Tens of thousands of people need to cross the hill each day, Governor Narong said. Photo: PR Phuket

Children needing to cross the hill to attend school was cited as one of the main reasons for reopening the road for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site, with the section of collapsed road behind him. Photo: PR Phuket

The first riders get the thumbs-up for crossing the hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site yesterday to declare the road open to motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was at the checkpoint on the Kathu side of the hill yesterday evening (Oct 26) to declare the road open to motorbikes at about 6pm.

The move to reopen the road to motorbikes came just seven days after the landslide.

Governor Narong said the decision was to help alleviate the suffering of those who need to travel across the hill each day, especially young students.

“Various agencies are working together to come up with ways to access Patong both by walking routes and roads, but such problems have affected a large number of people because it is the opening of the school semester. This caused the province [provincial government] to urgently find a way to alleviate such problems for the people,” he said.

“Every day, tens of thousands of people have to park their motorcycles and travel on foot [from Kathu] to the Patong area, and from further analysis of the soil strength, while previously there was still a large amount of groundwater, the analysis from geologists from the Department of Highways and related agencies such as Kathu Municipality have concluded that the hillside area is strong enough to allow motorcycles to pass through,” he added.

Motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions, but restricted to the hill side of the lane past the danger zone, some 500 metres below the Patong City sign.

Police, military personnel and local administration officers will be on duty to regulate the traffic so the road can remain open to motorbikes 24 hours a day, he added.

Motorbikes only are now allowed over the hill, Governor Narong emphasised.

Cars and larger vehicles are still banned from crossing the hill, he said.

“This is just temporary relief for people to travel over the hill. Cars or other types of vehicles still have to use the alternative routes [via Kamala or Chalong-Kata-Karon],” he noted.

Officers are continuing to make improvements to the walking path up the hill from the Bang Thong Monastery in Kathu to the Chao Por Suea Shrine at the top of the hill, he added.

“Patong Municipality and Kathu Municipality are accelerating adjustments by bringing backhoes to level the area. It is expected that the improvements will be completed in the next two days,” Governor Narong said.

“As for the route behind Wat Luang Pu Supa - Chalong [see here], the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation [PPAO] is bringing machinery to improve that route as well. It is expected to open for use next week,” he added.