British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hill opens for motorbikes

Patong Hill opens for motorbikes

PHUKET: Officials are now allowing motorbikes over Patong Hill, riding past the section of road damaged by the landslide last week.

patongtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 October 2022, 09:29AM

Motorbikes are now allowed over Patong Hill. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Motorbikes are now allowed over Patong Hill. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site yesterday to declare the road open to motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site yesterday to declare the road open to motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

The first riders get the thumbs-up for crossing the hill. Photo: PR Phuket

The first riders get the thumbs-up for crossing the hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Police and other officers at the site. photo: PR Phuket

Police and other officers at the site. photo: PR Phuket

The road remains damaged by the landslide last week. Photo: PR Phuket

The road remains damaged by the landslide last week. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site, with the section of collapsed road behind him. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong at the site, with the section of collapsed road behind him. Photo: PR Phuket

Children needing to cross the hill to attend school was cited as one of the main reasons for reopening the road for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Children needing to cross the hill to attend school was cited as one of the main reasons for reopening the road for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

Tens of thousands of people need to cross the hill each day, Governor Narong said. Photo: PR Phuket

Tens of thousands of people need to cross the hill each day, Governor Narong said. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice by Kathu Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice by Kathu Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice by Patong Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice by Patong Municipality announcing the road has reopened for motorbikes. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was at the checkpoint on the Kathu side of the hill yesterday evening (Oct 26) to declare the road open to motorbikes at about 6pm.

The move to reopen the road to motorbikes came just seven days after the landslide.

Governor Narong said the decision was to help alleviate the suffering of those who need to travel across the hill each day, especially young students.

“Various agencies are working together to come up with ways to access Patong both by walking routes and roads, but such problems have affected a large number of people because it is the opening of the school semester. This caused the province [provincial government] to urgently find a way to alleviate such problems for the people,” he said.

“Every day, tens of thousands of people have to park their motorcycles and travel on foot [from Kathu] to the Patong area, and from further analysis of the soil strength, while previously there was still a large amount of groundwater, the analysis from geologists from the Department of Highways and related agencies such as Kathu Municipality have concluded that the hillside area is strong enough to allow motorcycles to pass through,” he added.

Motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions, but restricted to the hill side of the lane past the danger zone, some 500 metres below the Patong City sign.

Police, military personnel and local administration officers will be on duty to regulate the traffic so the road can remain open to motorbikes 24 hours a day, he added.

Motorbikes only are now allowed over the hill, Governor Narong emphasised.

Cars and larger vehicles are still banned from crossing the hill, he said.

“This is just temporary relief for people to travel over the hill. Cars or other types of vehicles still have to use the alternative routes [via Kamala or Chalong-Kata-Karon],” he noted.

Officers are continuing to make improvements to the walking path up the hill from the Bang Thong Monastery in Kathu to the Chao Por Suea Shrine at the top of the hill, he added.

“Patong Municipality and Kathu Municipality are accelerating adjustments by bringing backhoes to level the area. It is expected that the improvements will be completed in the next two days,” Governor Narong said.

“As for the route behind Wat Luang Pu Supa - Chalong [see here], the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation [PPAO] is bringing machinery to improve that route as well. It is expected to open for use next week,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

maverick | 27 October 2022 - 10:28:35 

Sensible step will bring relief to many including tourists

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Malaysian tourists on the rise
Putin oversees nuclear response drills
Prayut orders urgent relief funds for flood victims
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expats to be allowed to own land soon, Road from Chalong-Patong || October 26
Scheduled blackout to hit Phuket Old Town
Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong
Phuket hosts Asean sports conference
Cabinet backs expats owning land
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong
Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show
Thailand joins global vax institute
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25
Search for Russian woman to continue one more day
7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint
Gamblers arrested in Baan Don

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

On the subject of boats - If moderate sized jetties were built at Nai Haan, Surin, Kamala, Patong, K...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

A few days ago one of these mobile germ factories arrived in Perth, WA and started another mini wave...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Patong Bay Calls of cruise vessels are from early morning till 5-6 pm. Passengers have a dinner- and...(Read More)

Patong Hill opens for motorbikes

Sensible step will bring relief to many including tourists ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Isn't it about time Patong built a more stable permanent disembarkation structure or pier for th...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

Always the same old story. We only want rich foreigners here (or just their money more accurately). ...(Read More)

Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show

I wonder how many illegal weapons members of the RTP and the military forces have that are not regis...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong

So I was right after all. I commented in the earlier article why are they looking on land when her b...(Read More)

Officials to open Chalong-Patong road

This 'new' Chalong-Patong road goes through Protected Forest. Does that mean the road will b...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

This 24 Hr stopover made a huge difference to local businesses in Patong and it's s great to hea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 