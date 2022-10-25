‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

PHUKET: Officials have created a new walking path up Patong Hill so people can choose to not walk past the landslide zone where the road collapsed last week.

patongtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 10:30AM

The path starts on the left side of the Patong Hill road opposite the Patong Shooting Range and leads up the steep hill to the Patong City sign located beyond the landslide zone.

Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul was at the site yesterday (Oct 24) to select where the path would traverse and coordinate the installation of the walking path, which is less than 300 metres long.

The first 150m is described as “normal walking”, while the remaining 150m is a “stairway leading up”.

Handrails made from hewn branches have been installed. Sandbags have been placed over muddy areas to help prevent people using the path from slipping.

There is a free food and water break point and mobile toilets have been made available at the Patong City sign, nearly as a reward for making it up the steep slope.

The path is open 24 hours a day. Lighting has been installed. Police, navy personnel and administrative officers have been assigned to provide security.

Mr Siwat noted that the path is a temporary measure only until better, long-term provisions can be made.

From the Kathu side, motorbike riders can park in front of the police checkpoint blocking traffic from continuing up the hill and start the walk from there. Car drivers can park at the defunct floating market in Kathu and take a free shuttle bus service from there to the checkpoint. The shuttle service operates from 7am to 8pm.

From the Patong side, motorbike riders and car drivers can park at Noen Tong Restaurant or take the free shuttle bus from in front of the Patong Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, located next to the main Patong Municipality offices on Ratpatannusorn Rd. The free shuttle service operates from 7am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, officials last night issued a notice reminding people that all vehicles ‒ including motorbikes ‒ are prohibited from passing the landslide zone on the hill as a safety precaution.