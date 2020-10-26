Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Overnight water-supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong

Overnight water-supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Thalang and Chalong tomorrow night and Wednesday night (Oct 27-28) as workers continue to carry out tests to determine to determine leaks in the water-supply network.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 October 2020, 06:26PM

The PWA notice issued earlier today (Oct 26). Image: PWA

The PWA notice issued earlier today (Oct 26). Image: PWA

As with similar tests last week that resulted in overnight mains water supply outages in other parts of Thalang and Chalong, the outages each night will be from 10pm to 3am. 

The areas to be affected by a water outage tomorrow night (Oct 27) will be in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, and include the Karn Keha national housing authority estate and the Moo Baan Sinsuk Thani housing estate.

On Wednesday night (Oct 28), areas along Soi Thanuthep in Chalong will be affected, including the Moo Baan Nantawan and the Moo Baan Parichart areas of Land & Houses Park Phuket.

The tests for leaky mains pipes are being conducted throughout the nights to minimise the impact on local residents and businesses, an officer at the PWA explained to The Phuket News.

Dan About Thailand

The checks for leaky pipes will continue to other areas of the island at later dates, he said.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Immigration office closed on visa amnesty deadline
Provincial elections set for Dec 20
Agility key to business survival, warns expert
Phuket Vegetarian Festival draws to a close
House convenes to solve crisis
Missing COVID-19 extra duty payments for Patong Police just a money transfer ‘error’
Thousands pack Ratchaprasong to call for Prayut’s ouster
Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok
Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands
Govt struggles with ‘tech-savvy’ protesters
Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics
Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy
Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen
Government urged to hasten economic partnership with China
Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

 

Phuket community
Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

@maverick Everyone knows that a lot of trash floats,especially plastic trash. In every country wit...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration office closed on visa amnesty deadline

Clear, reasonable and fair. Thank you. ...(Read More)

Missing COVID-19 extra duty payments for Patong Police just a money transfer ‘error’

Good try anyway Bi...(Read More)

Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

Kurt, as you agree with Capt.B, I'm wondering if you even understand what he is saying. It contr...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Nobody knows what next year or the year after will look like it’s all guess work - will internatio...(Read More)

Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

Big A - trust me I have participated in these cleanups - this is local rubbish Thai products and muc...(Read More)

Missing COVID-19 extra duty payments for Patong Police just a money transfer ‘error’

Good old 'mistakes' and 'mis-understandings' once caught out. ...(Read More)

Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

By the way, plain clothes police men never should show themselves on a press photo. They are not pla...(Read More)

Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

A 18 year old boy with that amount of drugs? Now we wait and see how authorities trace back where th...(Read More)

Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

@ Capt B, you are right. And Thailand even likes to be a vasal state of that country. No surprise w...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 