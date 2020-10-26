Overnight water-supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Thalang and Chalong tomorrow night and Wednesday night (Oct 27-28) as workers continue to carry out tests to determine to determine leaks in the water-supply network.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 October 2020, 06:26PM

The PWA notice issued earlier today (Oct 26). Image: PWA

As with similar tests last week that resulted in overnight mains water supply outages in other parts of Thalang and Chalong, the outages each night will be from 10pm to 3am.

The areas to be affected by a water outage tomorrow night (Oct 27) will be in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, and include the Karn Keha national housing authority estate and the Moo Baan Sinsuk Thani housing estate.

On Wednesday night (Oct 28), areas along Soi Thanuthep in Chalong will be affected, including the Moo Baan Nantawan and the Moo Baan Parichart areas of Land & Houses Park Phuket.

The tests for leaky mains pipes are being conducted throughout the nights to minimise the impact on local residents and businesses, an officer at the PWA explained to The Phuket News.

The checks for leaky pipes will continue to other areas of the island at later dates, he said.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.