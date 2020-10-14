Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in three areas tonight (Oct 14) and Friday and Saturday nights (Oct 16-17) while tests area carried out to determine leaks in the supply mains.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 October 2020, 04:44PM

The PWA notice issued earlier today (Oct 14). Image: PWA

The outages each night will be from 10pm to 3am.

The areas to be affected by the water outage tonight (Oct 14) are from the PWA’s water purification plant in Bang Jo in Srisoonthorn to Phuket International Airport.

The areas to be affected by the water outage on Friday night (Oct 16) are along Chao Fa East Rd, from Soi Luang Por Chaem to PPAO Muang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle.

The areas to be affected by the water outage on Saturday night (Oct 17) are along Chao Fa West Rd, from Soi Chaofa 73 (Soi Nai Trok) to PPAO Muang Phuket School.

“The tests are to find any breakages in the mains supply pipes. We will conduct the tests during the night time in order to minimise the effect on local residents,” an officer at the PWA explained to The Phuket News.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.