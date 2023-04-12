British International School, Phuket
Officials report zero deaths in Phuket for Day 1 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 office has reported zero deaths in Phuket from road accidents during the first day of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign yesterday (Apr 11).

transportaccidentsdeathSafetytourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 11:18AM

The DDPM Region 18 office report marking zero deaths in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 11). Image: via Radio Thailand Phuket

The report by ThaiRSC for Phuket today. Image: ThaiRSC

The national DDPM report for yesterday. Image: DDPM

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. Image: Royal Thai Police

During the 24 hours of Apr 11, Phuket officials recognised seven accidents, with seven males and one female injured, according to the report posted by Radio Thailand Phuket.

There were no deaths from road accidents in Phuket during the period, said the report.

However, according to the national road accident agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC), Phuket recorded one death and 57 people injured in road accidents yesterday (Apr 11).

Of note, it has not been confirmed whether the death recorded by ThaiRSC for yesterday was the 43-year-old man killed in the accident on Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Kipon, Srisoonthorn, on Monday (Apr 10) ‒ before the Seven Days campaign began.

Regardless, ThaiRSC reports that Phuket has already suffered two deaths and 22 people injured in road accidents in Phuket today (Apr 12)

So far this year Phuket has suffered 43 deaths and 6,631 people injured in road accidents, ThaiRSC reports.

Nationwide, 74 people died and 2,323 people were hospitalised for injuries in road accidents throughout the country yesterday, ThaiRSC notes.

Today, already 19 people have died and 464 people have been hospitalised for injuries in road accidents nationwide, the agency reports.

The national DDPM headquarters recognises only 50 people killed and 2,613 people hospitalised for injuries in road accidents nationwide yesterday.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong warned that police have ramped up enforcement of traffic rules during the period to help prevent road accidents during the perios.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas yesterday posted a public message of support and encouragement to officers of the Royal Thai Police on duty during the Seven Days campaign.

"I would like to voice my support for all police officers in operation throughout the Songkran Festival 2023 to maintain peace and order and create safety on the roads for people. May all units work together to perform their assigned missions with the best of their ability,” he wrote.

"And would like to take the opportunity for the Thai New Year to wish you all happiness and success in everything you hope for,” he added.

Kurt | 12 April 2023 - 13:53:04 

The difference  between yesterdays casulties figures between ThaiRSC and National DDPM proves that we can't take all their daily figures serious. It is all 'wet finger work'. A bit a la TAT fantasy.

 

