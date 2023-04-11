333 at the beach
Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

PHUKET: A 43-year-old man was killed when the motorbike he was ‘ghost riding’ on along Thepkrasattri Rd was struck head-on by a car in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn, yesterday (Apr 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 01:00PM

Lt Pongpipat Khamchumphu of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, near the Wandee ‘B20 shop’, at 4:15pm.

Police and rescue workers from Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived to find the man, Boonrit Amornkol, 43, trapped under the front bumper of a white Phuket-registered Toyota Vios by the side of the road. Nearby was a heavily damaged green Kawasaki MSX motorcycle.

More than 10 people were lifting the car to remove Mr Boonrit, who was unconscious with severe injuries.

An EMS unit arrived and rushed Mr Boonrit to Thalang Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Vios, Musha Seng, 33, was waiting for police at the scene.

Lt Pongpipat said that from officers’ initial investigation it appeared that Mr Boonrit was driving against the flow of traffic along the side of Thepkrasattri Rd when he was struck by the car.

Mr Musha was driving towards Phuket Town when lost control of the car. A tape measure had prevented him from applying the brakes.

He panicked and somehow stepped on the accelerator instead, causing him to crash into Mr Boonrit on his motorbike.

Lt Pongpipat said police were continuing their investigation. Mr Musha was taken to Thalang Police Station to be tested for drug use.

Officers were also to check CCTV footage from the area to determine more details about how the accident occurred, Lt Pongpipat said.

Jimmy888 | 11 April 2023 - 18:17:50 

There just are no words to describe how completely unavoidable these kinds of accidents are in Thailand, but sadly they are all too prevalent. Do the Police and Government officials have no shame? A rhetorical question I know....

 

