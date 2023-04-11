Carnival Magic
More fanfare as Phuket ‘Seven Days’ campaign announced

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodbam led an event in front of Phuket Provincial Hall today (Apr 11) to officiate the opening of the ‘Joint Operations Center for the Prevention and Reduction of Road and Sea Accidents during the Songkran Festival 2023’.

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 06:00PM

The event marks the official recognition of the road and water safety campaign being held over seven days during the Songkran holidays.

The campaign for nigh on two decades the campign has been known as the ‘Seven Days of Danger’, or ‘Seven Dangerous Days’, as the government itself called it for many years. This year officials seem to be avoiding the well known name, as if not using the word ‘danger’ makes the period less dangerous.

Vice Governor Anupap today repeated the same explanation for the campaign as done for years past. 

“The campaign is to reduce accidents and to increase the intensity of every measure hoping to minimize the loss, and to encourage people to be aware of the damage from accidents, and to protect life and property,” he said.

Udomporn Kan, head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), confirmed that the campaign this year is from Apr 11-17, meaning it actually officially began at midnight last night.

Mr Udomporn said that statistics show that most accidents were caused by drunkenness,  speeding, operating a vehicle while not having a driver’s licence, and exhaustion from traveling and driving continuously for a long time.

Motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents, followed by pickups and cars, he said.

“During this Songkran festival we have set a goal to reduce statistics on road accidents down to the minimum,” he said.

“This includes by cooperation in enforcing and strictly complying with the law by establishing an intensive control period between 11 -17 April 2023, a total of 7 days,” Mr Udomporn added.

TOURIST SAFETY

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong today said Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had put in place measures “to take care of the safety of people and tourists during the Songkran Festival to build confidence for tourists who will come to travel”, said one official report.

Ixina Thailand

For police this meant an anti-crime campaign that began Mar 29 and will continue through to apr 10, he said.

Police will be focussing on firearms, drugs and outstanding arrest warrants, among others, he added.

“Checkpoints have been established. which must be strong in order not to cause incidents on land, water or in the air, which will be continuously monitored,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

“If any person is found wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, they will be arrested immediately,” he said.

“Measures to prevent and reduce accidents, as well as facilitate traffic, are already in effect, with action against various offenses such as not having a driver’s license, not wearing a helmet, drunk driving, etc.,” he added.

Officials will conduct public relations campaign to help reduce the risk of accidents or theft, “because there are many private sector events,” Maj Gen Sermphan continued.

“All units have been ordered to take action according to the specified measures, including mobilizing inspections in risk areas. CCTV cameras and technology will be used to provide safe access to each event area,” he added.

“As for the opening and closing times [of events and venues], it will be controlled to not to go too far,” Maj Gen Sermphan cautioned.

Police will be on special watch for any children at large during the holidays, and will follow up with parents to ensure the Child Protection Act is not in breach, he said.

“Police will not be creating any ‘special care zones’, but they will join with the local government organisations and other officials to carry out inspections to maintain peace and order. As for risk areas such as Patong, etc., the areas are already under strict supervision,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

“This is to build confidence for people and tourists who will travel in Phuket,” he concluded.

