New Phuket Governor arrives

PHUKET: New Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew arrived at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9:30am today (June 19) to take up his post as Bangkok’s top-ranking official on the island.


By The Phuket News

Friday 19 June 2020, 01:25PM

Narong Woonchiew, the new Governor of Phuket, arrives at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (June 19). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong previously served as Governor of Chaiyaphum province.

The welcoming party was out in force, with many officials present to greet him with flowers.

“I will do my best for Phuket, to develop and lead Phuket to move forward,” Governor Narong told the press as he entered Provincial Hall.

Governor Narong was immediately aware of the plight many people on the island are suffering without any income amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, I will start working with Phuket people on the suffering situation. Please unite and work together for a better future, strong and bright,” he said.

“The first step is to restore Phuket’s economy, but you must be aware of COVID-19 and keep [new infections] to zero right now. You must observe social distancing, wear face masks and clean your hands,” he added.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Asked what his first action will be, Governor Narong replied, “I cannot tell you right now. I need time to educate myself and conduct some surveys first. Then I will keep updating people later.

“I thank all the people who welcome me on this day,” he added.

Former Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has been transferred to Phetchaburi province, where he is to serve as Governor.

Governor Phakaphong arrived in Phuket on Oct 1, 2018, amid the economic fallout from the ‘Phoenix’ dive boat disaster of July 5 that year that killed 47 Chinese tourists.

Among his top priorities was marine safety, and one of his first goals publicly announced was to see work resume on the still-unfinished B450 million new Provincial Hall, which today still stands incomplete on the south side of Phuket Town.

