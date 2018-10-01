Governor Phakaphong's first port of call was at 7am when he visited Heroines’ Monument in Thalang, where he was warmly received by a host of high-ranking Phuket officials, to pay homage to and bestow blessings from the spirits of the islands’ historical saviours for his new post in Phuket.
This was followed by a visit to Tha Rua Shrine, also in Thalang, at 7:45am.
Other activities Gov Phakaphong will participate in today include a visit to Wat Chalong, lunch with government agencies and a prayer ceremony at the Phuket City Pillar Shrine in Thalang.
Governor Phakaphong will then make his way to Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town at 4:30pm.
