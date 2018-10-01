THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
New Governor arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: The new Phuket Governor, Phakaphong Tavipatana, arrived in Phuket this morning to take up his new position as the leading government official on the island.

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 October 2018, 10:25AM

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana’s first port of call was to Heroines’ Monument in Thalang. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong's first port of call was at 7am when he visited Heroines’ Monument in Thalang, where he was warmly received by a host of high-ranking Phuket officials, to pay homage to and bestow blessings from the spirits of the islands’ historical saviours for his new post in Phuket.

This was followed by a visit to Tha Rua Shrine, also in Thalang, at 7:45am.

Other activities Gov Phakaphong will participate in today include a visit to Wat Chalong, lunch with government agencies and a prayer ceremony at the Phuket City Pillar Shrine in Thalang.

Governor Phakaphong will then make his way to Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town at 4:30pm.

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

"Phitsanulok is probably as far away from sea as is possible in Thailand" What to learn fr...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Your comprehension is lacking. Gen Teeraphol does not contradict himself. Read the article and comme...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number....(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

A condo building nearby just started construction. Only a big hole in the ground at this point. Has ...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

Mr.K. What is a "normal"country.How would you define it ? Normal by your standards ? And w...(Read More)

 

